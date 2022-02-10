Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lakhimpur Kheri violence: HC grants bail to Union minister’s son Ashish Mishra
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: HC grants bail to Union minister’s son Ashish Mishra

A convoy in which at least one car belonged to Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni ran over farmers during a stand-off near Tikunia on October 3. The incident triggered protests, which left four more persons dead
Ashish Mishra, the main accused in the case, at the crime branch office in Lakhimpur Kheri to give his statement on October 9, 2021. (HT photo/ File)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 03:07 PM IST
ByPawan Dixit

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad high court’s Lucknow bench on Thursday granted bail to Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son, Ashish Mishra, who was arrested in October in connection with the mowing down of four farmers who were protesting in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district against three controversial farm deregulation laws that were eventually scrapped late last year.

A convoy in which at least one vehicle belonged to Teni ran over farmers during a tense stand-off near Tikunia on October 3. The incident triggered protests, which left four more people dead, including a local journalist.

Teni maintained his son was not present at the site of the vehicle-ramming incident. He insisted that their driver was at the wheel, and the car lost control before slamming into the farmers. The state has said it has “clinching evidence” of Mishra’s presence at the scene.

Mishra was arrested after the Supreme Court on October 9 criticised the lenient treatment he seemed to be receiving from the police.

A single-judge bench of Justice Rajeev Singh granted bail to Ashish Mishra, who is the first of the 13 arrested accused to get it. It concluded the hearing on his bail application and reserved the order last month.

“The court has granted bail to Ashish Mishra,” said Vinod Kumar Shahi, additional advocate general.

The court was yet to upload the bail order.

The Supreme Court in November appointed retired Punjab and Haryana high court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence to “ensure transparency, fairness and absolute impartiality in the outcome of the investigation”.

On November 8, the bench pulled up the Uttar Pradesh police, saying the investigation into the case appeared to be favouring the “main accused”.

    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

