Laser lights, kite flying banned near Lucknow airport to boost flight safety

In order to enhance flight safety, authorities have issued a public advisory banning laser lights and kite flying within a 5-kilometre radius of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA). The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob at Terminal 2 of the airport on Thursday, officials said. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob at Terminal 2 of the airport on Thursday. (File)

Besides this, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation has been directed to carry out an aggressive sterilisation drive for stray dogs in the vicinity of the airport to prevent their entry into sensitive operational areas. Officials flagged concerns that unauthorised meat shops around the airport were attracting birds and stray animals, increasing the risk of bird strikes and runway intrusions.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Airport Authority of India, Air Traffic Control (ATC), Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), forest department, LMC and police, who discussed a coordinated response to a series of threats affecting air safety.

A plan was discussed to address structural and environmental obstructions such as tall buildings, illegal towers, tree overgrowth, and poor sanitation. The divisional commissioner ordered immediate pruning and removal of trees or towers interfering with safe airspace corridors. Larger garbage bins will be placed, and daily cleaning drives carried out, while waterlogged drains will be cleaned to prevent stagnation near the runway, officials said.

To avoid unregulated construction in the sensitive airport zone, it was also mandated that any building project near the airport must obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Airport Authority before being approved by the LDA. Police officials were instructed to enforce the ban on laser pointers and kite flying strictly, given the danger such objects pose to pilots during critical stages of flight.

“We have identified multiple risks that need urgent attention, and today’s meeting was a significant step toward resolving them. Public cooperation will be key,” a CCSIA spokesperson said.