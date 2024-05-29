Last push to woo voters: Shah’s meetings in Deoria, Maharajganj today

Gorakhpur With just two days left for polling in 13 parliamentary constituencies of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including 6 seats of Gorakhpur division, the top leaders of all political are scouring the region in a last-minute bid to woo the electorate . Shah will hold an election meeting at Subhash crossing in Deoria in favour of BJP candidate Shashank Mani Tripathi and another in Maharajganj in support of Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary. (Pic for representation)

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s rally in Deoria on Tuesday, Union home minister Amit Shah will hold two election rallies in Maharajganj and Deoria on Wednesday. However, his road show in Gorakhpur scheduled on Wednesday is uncertain now, as per party sources.

National general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party BL Santosh reached Deoria on Tuesday and held meetings with office-bearers of all frontal organisations, reviewing their preparations for the meetings.

The BJP media cell said CM Yogi Adityanath would hold a road show in Gorakhpur on Wednesday.