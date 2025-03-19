Lawyers to gherao Lucknow CP’s office today

Lawyers of the district court will continue their work boycott on Wednesday and gherao the office of the Lucknow police commissioner to demand the suspension of cops who allegedly attacked their colleagues at the Vibhuti Khand police station on March 14. (For representation)

Lawyers of the district court and Lucknow high court on Tuesday boycotted work demanding action against the cops.

In a joint meeting of the Central Bar Association and Lucknow Bar Association of the district court on Tuesday, it was decided that the work boycott would continue, and the office of the Lucknow commissioner of police (CP) would be gheraoed on Wednesday.

However, lawyers of the high court will resume work from Wednesday.

President of the Lucknow Bar Association Ramesh Prasad Tewari informed that a writ will also be filed in high court seeking action against cops involved in the incident.

Over 150 lawyers are accused of creating a ruckus in multiple FIRs lodged against them with Vibhuti Khand police station on Saturday in connection with a violent clash between lawyers and police at the same police station on Friday (March 14).

Awadh Bar Association, Lucknow Bar Association and Central Bar Association, which met on Tuesday, have expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of action against police personnel who allegedly attacked lawyers on March 14. Despite a prior joint resolution passed the previous, calling for immediate suspension of the accused officers, no action was taken, they said.

In addition to the protest, Awadh Bar Association has resolved to file a petition in the Allahabad High Court, seeking a fair and impartial investigation into the incident by an independent agency.

5 cops sent to police lines

Hours before lawyers were set to march toward the police commissioner’s office as part of their protest, DCP-East Shashank Singh sent five police personnel posted at the Vibhuti Khand police station to police lines. Additional inspector Pankaj Kumar Singh, SI Syed Ahmed Mehndi Zaidi, SI Yogesh Kumar Sengar, SI Shubham Tyagi andconstable Amit Kumar Yadav were shunted to the police lines. Also, the probe was transferred to Gomtiagar Vistar police station.