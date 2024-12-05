LDA Board meets: Nod to group housing on plots measuring 2K sqm or more

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has allowed landowners in the old schemes of LDA to construct group housing if their plots measure 2,000 square meters or more. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The decision, finalised during the LDA Board meeting on Wednesday, enables various real estate developers and landowners to initiate group housing projects under the prescribed building by-laws of the LDA.

During the LDA Board meeting, 34 proposals were passed out of 35 presented.

The move to allow group housing aligns LDA with the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board (Awas Vikas Parishad), which had already permitted group housing on similar land sizes, confirmed deputy housing commissioner (Awas Vikas Parishad) Himanshu Gupta.

The board also approved a proposal to compensate farmers whose land is in the Mohan Road scheme. The compensation, earlier calculated based on 2013 circle rates, will now follow 2019 circle rates, offering farmers fairer remuneration.

The LDA also addressed the exchange of forest department land required for the construction of a 60-meter-wide road connecting the Mohan Road scheme to the Outer Ring Road. LDA officials are currently negotiating with the forest department to finalise the land exchange and proceed with the project accordingly.

In a separate proposal, the Board resolved the issue of Army land overlapping with LDA’s Green Corridor project. Following discussions with Army and LDA officials, the Board approved the exchange of approximately 21.8 hectares of Army land.

The LDA has finalised 20 new locations for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at key areas like Rumi Park, Buddha Park, Sarojini Naidu Park, Joggers Park, Begum Hazrat Mahal Park and others. Currently, three EV charging stations are operational in prominent parks such as Janeshwar Mishra Park and Lohia Park and Jyotiba Phule Park.

Another proposal passed in the Board meeting stipulates that residents constructing new houses on plots measuring 100 square meters or more will now be required to install rooftop solar plants under the PM Suryaghar Yojana.

The board also approved the remodeling of 11 major intersections in the city to ease traffic congestion and improve urban infrastructure. Key intersections identified for development include Hanhemann Square, IT Square, Koneshwar Junction, Daliganj Junction, and Sarvodaya Nagar and others.

The LDA has decided to provide 50% of the total undeveloped land to landowners and developers through bulk sale under its adjustment policy. This decision applies to an area spanning 68,66,615 square meters across villages such as Sonai Kanjehra, Sikandarpur, Amoliya, Siddhpura and others located in Mohanlal Ganj Tehsil.

This policy, introduced with the consent of landowners and developers, forms part of the IT City Scheme designed for planned urban development along the Lucknow-Sultanpur National Highway. The scheme, initiated under the Chief Minister’s Urban Extension/New City Promotion Scheme, aims to foster systematic development and accelerate urbanisation while adhering to the state’s vision for sustainable and inclusive development.