LDA identifies 39 fraudulently sold plots in Gomti Nagar

Acting on leads provided by the Special Task Force (STF), the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has identified around 39 plots in Gomti Nagar that were allegedly sold using forged documents. The plots, along with photographs of development on the land, were traced after the STF arrested six members of a land fraud gang near Dayal Intersection on March 27. The accused reportedly colluded with LDA insiders to fabricate ownership records and sell vacant plots. For representation only. (HT file photo)

LDA officials confirmed that ground-level verification began shortly after the arrests. Of the 45 suspect plots flagged by STF, 39 have been identified so far. Photographs have been taken to assess the current state of development on each. These plots span several sectors of Gomti Nagar Phases 1 and 2, including Vikalp Khand, Vishesh Khand, Vibhuti Khand, Vineet Khand, Virat Khand, Viraj Khand, Vivek Khand, Vijay Khand, Vastu Khand, Vinamra Khand, Vijayant Khand, and Vibhav Khand.

“We have physical proof of development on these plots. Some of them have boundary walls, while others have houses or shops, and a few show only initial construction like pillars. A few plots remain untraceable, and we are matching them against layout plans,” a senior LDA official said on the condition of anonymity.

LDA vice-chairperson Prathamesh Kumar stated that all the identified properties belong to the authority, and further action will be initiated once the survey is complete. “All properties sold fraudulently will be reclaimed and auctioned by the LDA,” he said, adding that a comprehensive survey of the affected schemes is currently underway.

Of the 39 plots under scrutiny, original documents are available for 20, while efforts are on to retrieve records for the remaining 19. Officials clarified that the exercise is not a routine audit but a focused investigation into the illegal sale of LDA-owned plots using forged paperwork.

Sources said the STF recovered 23 fake registry papers during the interrogation of the accused. The gang allegedly used forged Aadhaar cards and fabricated property documents to deceive buyers. A list of over 45 LDA-owned properties across schemes such as Sitapur Road, Transport Nagar, Kanpur Road, and Jankipuram was also recovered, as previously reported by Hindustan Times on March 28.