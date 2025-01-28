Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

LDA plans redevelopment to revive vacant properties

ByAnimesh Mishra, Lucknow
Jan 28, 2025 06:28 AM IST

Commercial complexes built years ago, such as those near Bharni Apartments on Kanpur Road, and shops in Ratan Khand and Vinay Khand, have failed to attract tenants.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is set to breathe new life into commercial and residential properties valued in crores, including vacant complexes along Kanpur Road, Gomti Nagar, and Aliganj, which have remained unsold for over a decade. With many of these properties lying unused and deteriorating, the LDA is introducing a redevelopment plan aimed at upgrading infrastructure, reducing maintenance costs, and boosting revenue.

Properties in Nanda Kheda and Aliganj, some of which are three to four decades old, also remain largely neglected (Sourced)
Properties in Nanda Kheda and Aliganj, some of which are three to four decades old, also remain largely neglected (Sourced)

Commercial complexes built years ago, such as those near Bharni Apartments on Kanpur Road, and shops in Ratan Khand and Vinay Khand, have failed to attract tenants. Properties in Nanda Kheda and Aliganj, some of which are three to four decades old, also remain largely neglected. According to LDA officials, many of these properties now require urgent attention due to structural damage.

The proposed redevelopment plan will optimise land use by incorporating updated floor area ratio (FAR) regulations. For properties in poor condition, full reconstruction may be considered. “These neglected properties incur significant maintenance costs each month, causing a loss of revenue for the authority,” said an official.

Once approved, the redevelopment project will upgrade the complexes to meet modern urban standards. LDA officials are looking to introduce improved amenities, enhanced designs, and modern facilities to make these spaces more attractive to potential buyers and tenants. “The objective is to breathe new life into these properties and meet the growing urban development demands,” the official explained.

Additionally, both commercial and some residential properties that have remained unsold will be included in the plan, said an LDA official. A comprehensive list of properties slated for redevelopment, along with specific criteria, will soon be presented to the LDA board for approval. The initiative is also expected to address safety concerns, as several ageing buildings pose structural risks.

The LDA plans to release revised rates once the redevelopment is complete. The goal is to transform these underutilised spaces into functional, revenue-generating assets that will contribute to the city’s development.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On