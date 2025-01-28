LDA plans redevelopment to revive vacant properties

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is set to breathe new life into commercial and residential properties valued in crores, including vacant complexes along Kanpur Road, Gomti Nagar, and Aliganj, which have remained unsold for over a decade. With many of these properties lying unused and deteriorating, the LDA is introducing a redevelopment plan aimed at upgrading infrastructure, reducing maintenance costs, and boosting revenue. Properties in Nanda Kheda and Aliganj, some of which are three to four decades old, also remain largely neglected (Sourced)

Commercial complexes built years ago, such as those near Bharni Apartments on Kanpur Road, and shops in Ratan Khand and Vinay Khand, have failed to attract tenants. Properties in Nanda Kheda and Aliganj, some of which are three to four decades old, also remain largely neglected. According to LDA officials, many of these properties now require urgent attention due to structural damage.

The proposed redevelopment plan will optimise land use by incorporating updated floor area ratio (FAR) regulations. For properties in poor condition, full reconstruction may be considered. “These neglected properties incur significant maintenance costs each month, causing a loss of revenue for the authority,” said an official.

Once approved, the redevelopment project will upgrade the complexes to meet modern urban standards. LDA officials are looking to introduce improved amenities, enhanced designs, and modern facilities to make these spaces more attractive to potential buyers and tenants. “The objective is to breathe new life into these properties and meet the growing urban development demands,” the official explained.

Additionally, both commercial and some residential properties that have remained unsold will be included in the plan, said an LDA official. A comprehensive list of properties slated for redevelopment, along with specific criteria, will soon be presented to the LDA board for approval. The initiative is also expected to address safety concerns, as several ageing buildings pose structural risks.

The LDA plans to release revised rates once the redevelopment is complete. The goal is to transform these underutilised spaces into functional, revenue-generating assets that will contribute to the city’s development.