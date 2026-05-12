LDA plans ₹1,500 cr elevated corridor linking Udaiganj, Agra E-way

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has begun planning a ₹1,500 crore, 11-km elevated road corridor connecting a stretch near Udaiganj to the Agra Expressway. LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar confirmed on Monday that a ground survey for the project has begun. Proposed 11-km elevated corridor is expected to cut travel time to 30 minutes and improve connectivity to LDA’s upcoming Varun Vihar scheme. (Sourced)

According to LDA officials, this project is expected to improve access to the upcoming Varun Vihar housing scheme and reduce travel time from central city areas to the expressway to nearly 30 minutes.

The proposed elevated road is being positioned as a major infrastructure link for buyers interested in the Varun Vihar scheme, which the LDA plans to launch in June 2026.

Officials said the proposed corridor will feature a three-lane elevated carriageway with multiple slip roads for entry and exit at different junctions, ensuring signal-free movement for commuters. The road is expected to improve connectivity between central Lucknow and the rapidly developing outskirts near the Agra Expressway.

The project is among the authority’s biggest proposed road infrastructure plans in recent years and is expected to ease traffic congestion on several busy stretches, officials said.

According to Kumar, the authority is preparing the proposal to provide faster and more comfortable travel facilities to residents. He added that the project is aimed at strengthening urban connectivity and supporting the city’s future expansion towards the expressway corridor.

An LDA official said survey teams are currently conducting a ground assessment of the proposed alignment, which is expected to continue for around 20 more days. A detailed report and feasibility plan will be prepared after the survey is completed. “The proposal will then be sent to the state government for final approval,” the official said, adding that the LDA is likely to fund the project on its own.

LDA road plan to benefit Varun Vihar

The LDA expects to launch its ambitious Varun Vihar housing scheme in June 2026, opening registrations for around 2,100 plots in the first phase. The Varun Vihar scheme will be developed across 2,270 hectares along the Agra Expressway.