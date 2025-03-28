LDA plots sold through forged documents: Authority to begin review of 70 properties sold fraudulently

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will begin verifying the documents of over 70 plots sold through forged papers by six members of a gang in a prime location of the city. For representation only (Ht File Photo)

The decision comes a day after the Special Task Force (STF) arrested six members of the gang, near Dayal Intersection, on Thursday, who allegedly collaborated with LDA insiders to not only identify vacant plots but also sell them using fake ownership documents.

A senior LDA official said the authority will now thoroughly review documents related to the plots mentioned in the police report. “We will coordinate with senior police officials and have begun cross-checking records to identify how these plots were sold using forged documents,” the official said.

The LDA has encountered similar cases in the past where the same plot was sold twice-once through legitimate channels and again using fake papers, the official added.

Arresting the mastermind, Achaleshwar Gupta, along with five others, the STF revealed that during interrogation, Gupta admitted that the gang targeted unclaimed LDA plots, fabricated Aadhaar cards and property papers, and sold them to unsuspecting buyers. The officials also recovered 23 fake registry papers from the possession of the accused.

The police official also revealed that most of the targeted plots were in prime locations of the city and had remained vacant and unmonitored for years. The areas include Gomti Nagar’s Vikalp Khand, Vishesh Khand, Vibhuti Khand, Virat Khand, Vineet Khand, among others and sectors in Kanpur Road and of the Jankipuram.

According to the police, the gang relied on internal information to identify these vulnerable plots. After gathering ownership details, they created fake identity proofs and property documents in the names of actual owners. Using these forged papers, they sold the plots and registered them under false identities, allowing the scam to go undetected for years.

The LDA has urged property owners, especially those with vacant plots, to verify their documents and monitor their properties regularly. “Such criminals keep an eye on unmonitored plots. We request owners to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity,” the LDA official said.

STF officials said that they expect to uncover more names, including potential LDA insiders who facilitated the scam. Authorities are now focusing on identifying how internal information was leaked and strengthening protocols to prevent future fraud.

Closing the door…

The LDA will survey vacant plots to prevent fraudulent property registrations. Vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar has directed officials to complete the survey within 15 days and ordered stricter security measures at the LDA office.

The authority will notify original allottees of unregistered plots and encourage them to complete the registration process. In cases where allottees have not received possession, LDA will launch a special campaign to hand over the properties.

The LDA will enforce strict entry protocols to its offices, to prevent unauthorised access. Visitors must register at the entry gate, specifying their purpose and the desk they need to visit. The office will issue gate passes valid only for the specified desk and a fixed time. Frequent visitors, including contractors, advocates, and architects, will receive special passes from the respective section heads.

Kumar has made identity cards mandatory for all LDA employees. A mobile team will monitor compliance by conducting surprise inspections at entry points and service counters.

Enhanced data security

LDA is developing a new software platform to address technical flaws in the existing portal and ensure data security. The new system will prevent tampering and unauthorised access by incorporating advanced security features.

The updated ERP system will cover key areas, including planning, property, engineering, finance and accounts, human resources, archives, maintenance, law, and public information. It will also provide services like payment gateways, digital certificates, document management systems, and Aadhaar-based verification to improve transparency and efficiency.