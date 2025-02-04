LDA residential schemes: Authority to launch drive against illegal workshops, slums

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has launched a crackdown on illegal motor workshops, car wash centres, and slums in its residential schemes in the state capital. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Acting on numerous complaints from residents, LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar has directed all zonal officers to conduct enforcement drives and take strict action against unauthorised garages and slums encroaching vacant plots.

Kumar said illegal motor workshops and car wash centres have been causing severe traffic congestion and parking issues in residential colonies. Many such setups operate in areas like Gomti Nagar, Aliganj, Jankipuram, Mahanagar, and Ashiana, along with several other violating land use regulations.

During public hearings, residents lodged complaints about garages and car spas functioning illegally in residential areas. Acknowledging these grievances, Kumar ordered an immediate crackdown. Zonal officers will visit their respective areas with enforcement teams to identify and act against unauthorised establishments.

LDA secretary Vivek Srivastava confirmed that officials have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with land use norms and remove illegal workshops.

LDA has also initiated action against unauthorised slums on vacant plots within its residential schemes. LDA has assigned executive engineers and zonal officers to carry out inspections and ensure the removal of such encroachments. Kumar has directed officials to act within a week and submit a report on the action taken.

The LDA has urged residents to report such violations to facilitate a cleaner and more organised urban environment.