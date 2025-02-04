Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

LDA residential schemes: Authority to launch drive against illegal workshops, slums

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 04, 2025 09:18 PM IST

LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar illegal motor workshops and car wash centres have been causing severe traffic congestion and parking issues in residential colonies

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has launched a crackdown on illegal motor workshops, car wash centres, and slums in its residential schemes in the state capital.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Acting on numerous complaints from residents, LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar has directed all zonal officers to conduct enforcement drives and take strict action against unauthorised garages and slums encroaching vacant plots.

Kumar said illegal motor workshops and car wash centres have been causing severe traffic congestion and parking issues in residential colonies. Many such setups operate in areas like Gomti Nagar, Aliganj, Jankipuram, Mahanagar, and Ashiana, along with several other violating land use regulations.

During public hearings, residents lodged complaints about garages and car spas functioning illegally in residential areas. Acknowledging these grievances, Kumar ordered an immediate crackdown. Zonal officers will visit their respective areas with enforcement teams to identify and act against unauthorised establishments.

LDA secretary Vivek Srivastava confirmed that officials have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with land use norms and remove illegal workshops.

LDA has also initiated action against unauthorised slums on vacant plots within its residential schemes. LDA has assigned executive engineers and zonal officers to carry out inspections and ensure the removal of such encroachments. Kumar has directed officials to act within a week and submit a report on the action taken.

The LDA has urged residents to report such violations to facilitate a cleaner and more organised urban environment.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On