Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Monday began acquiring land for its ambitious Naimish Nagar housing project on Sitapur Road. LDA takes up land acquisition for Naimish Nagar

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar personally distributed compensation cheques to farmers on the occasion of the beginning of Navratri, stated an official release.

The project covers nearly 1,500 hectares across 18 villages in BKT tehsil, including Bhauli, Lakshmipur, Purwa, Sairpur, Farukhabad, Kodri Bhauli and Kamalabad. The LDA board has approved an estimated expenditure of ₹4,785 crore for land acquisition. Officials said the project will provide large-scale residential facilities along with modern urban amenities.

Secretary Vivek Srivastava said land was being purchased with farmers’ consent under a standard operating procedure approved by the Board. On Monday, three landowners from Palheri—Adarsh Yadav, Ambar, and Vidyawati—gave their approximately three bighas of land and received compensation cheques totalling ₹2.3 crore from the vice chairman.

Joint secretary Sushil Pratap Singh said the first site office was established in Purwa village, and LDA teams were actively engaging with farmers in other designated villages.