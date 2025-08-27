LDA to restore Chhota Imambara gates at 6 crore

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will restore the three dilapidated gates of Chhota Imambara in Hussainabad at an estimated cost of ₹6 crore. The decision was taken during a presentation of action plans before LDA chairperson and divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob on Wednesday, according to an official release. The restoration of all three gates will be carried out using the Smart City budget. (File)

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar said that Chhota Imambara, one of the city’s major tourist attractions, requires urgent conservation. The restoration of all three gates will be carried out using the Smart City budget, he added.

Along with heritage conservation, LDA will also take up development and beautification of Rifa-e-Aam Club. The premises will be secured with a boundary wall at a cost of ₹5 crore, while civil, horticulture and lighting works will be undertaken. Once upgraded, the club will offer a marriage hall, cafeteria and other public amenities, the release said.

Jacob also directed officials to prepare a proposal for upgrading the museum in Gandhi Bhawan and to expedite land acquisition for the Naimish Nagar and Varun Vihar housing schemes by organising on-site camps and signing agreements with farmers.

Senior LDA officials, including secretary Vivek Srivastava and chief engineer Navneet Sharma were present in the meeting.

Notably, a portion of the Chhota Imambara gates had collapsed late on Monday (August 25) night, narrowly missing two passersby standing under it.

The structure has been deteriorating for years, with its walls cracked and plaster peeling off, while encroachments and vandalism have only added to its decline. A video of the damaged section went viral on social media, sparking outrage by heritage enthusiasts over official apathy.