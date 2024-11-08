LDA to revamp 11 intersections in U.P. capital to ease traffic woes

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Friday announced a major initiative to remodel 11 key intersections in Uttar Pradesh capital at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore. The said project aims to reduce traffic congestion, improve road safety and beautify city’s infrastructure. The proposed remodelling design of Daliganj junction in Lucknow. (Sourced)

Survey work, completed under the direction of LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar, has identified critical areas requiring intervention. They include relocation of traffic signals, electric poles and removal of encroachments and parking spaces that obstruct traffic flow.

Kumar said as part of the redesign, several intersections will see the reconfiguration of rotaries (traffic roundabouts), with safety measures implemented according to the Indian Road Congress (IRC) standards. The changes are designed to ensure smoother traffic movement even during peak hours, alleviating the city’s long-standing traffic issues.

The key intersections slated for redesign include Narora junction, Koneshwar chauraha and Daliganj junction among others. At Narora junction, which handles heavy traffic near Agra Expressway entrance, a rotary will be constructed to improve flow and safety.

Speed tables, rumble strips and attractive place-making features will also be added to enhance the entry point to the city, said an LDA press release. Similarly, Koneshwar chauraha in Chowk will have encroachments and illegal parking cleared, with security measures in place to facilitate smoother traffic.

In Daliganj, the rotary will be re-engineered to allow U-turns from both directions and an island (a raised area in the middle of a road that separates traffic traveling in different directions) will be developed at Madhurima Tiraha to manage future traffic increase from the newly-built Vibhuti Khand railway station, the press release said.

The intersections to be remodelled also include Sarvodaya Nagar, Mawaiyya, Everready junction, IIM road-green corridor, Alambagh, Piccadilly and Krishnanagar. The project is expected to start soon with the invitation of tenders, marking the beginning of much-needed infrastructure upgrades to ease the city’s traffic woes and beautify key urban spaces, the press release said.