LDA’s Anant Nagar housing scheme: 13,031 in race for 334 plots in first phase

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has received 13,031 applications for just 334 residential plots in its Anant Nagar scheme in the first phase, averaging nearly 39 applicants per plot. The LDA will conduct a lottery for these plots on June 10 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan (IGP) in Gomti Nagar. The high number of applicants reflects the growing demand for affordable housing in the city. (Sourced)

To ensure transparency, the lottery process will be held in the presence of the applicants, officials said.

With many applicants raising concerns about errors in their application forms, the LDA has provided a final window for corrections. Corrections can be made until June 4, according to vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar, who also said that detailed information about the lottery is being sent to all applicants.

During a recent site inspection, district magistrate Vishak G flagged the poor condition of the road connecting Anant Nagar with Kisan Path and UPCDA areas. Currently, only 7-10 metres wide, the road is expected to cause traffic issues once the scheme becomes operational. The DM directed the LDA to begin widening of the road to 24 metres, assuring full administrative support in acquiring necessary ‘no objection certificates’ (NOCs) from departments concerned.

The DM also reviewed the status of compensation to farmers whose land was acquired for the project. Although LDA has transferred the compensation amount to the additional district magistrate (land acquisition), several landowners have yet to submit the required forms to claim their dues. To expedite the process, the DM directed Sarojini Nagar SDM Sachin Verma to deploy revenue personnel at the site office to assist affected farmers with documentation and ensure timely disbursement of payments.

Spread over 785 acres on Mohaan Road, Anant Nagar is being positioned as one of LDA’s largest integrated townships. The authority plans to develop 2,100 residential plots, 120 commercial plots, and over 10,000 flats under group housing.

The scheme also includes around 5,000 units for the economically weaker sections (EWS) and low-income groups (LIG).

One of the standout features of the township is a proposed Edutech City on 100 acres, with hostels and residential buildings for 10,000 students, faculty, and staff.

The project will also feature 130 acres of green space, underground cabling, and a solid waste management system, making it Lucknow’s first zero-liquid discharge housing project.

Authorities hope the Anant Nagar scheme will not only provide affordable and modern housing but also set a new benchmark for sustainable urban planning in the city.