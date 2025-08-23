LDA’s remodelling plan to ease traffic congestion at Daliganj crossing

Traffic snarls at the busy Daliganj intersection are expected to ease soon as the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has begun remodelling the crossing. A rotary will be built and designated stoppages for auto-tempos and e-rickshaws introduced to streamline vehicular movement, officials said. LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar and other officials inspecting the Heritage Zone. (HT )

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar inspected the Heritage Zone on Saturday and directed officials to expedite the ongoing intersection remodelling and road-widening work. He noted that nearly 1-1.5 lakh vehicles pass through Daliganj daily, causing severe congestion during peak hours.

Based on survey findings, the remodelling project worth ₹87 lakh is underway. As part of the plan, the cut turning towards City Station and KK Hospital will be closed, and vehicles will be diverted through River Bank Colony. The proposed elevated green corridor at Daliganj would permanently end traffic chaos, Kumar said.

The LDA will also redesign Museum intersection by enlarging its rotary so that buses and heavy vehicles can turn smoothly. At the Teele Wali Masjid, the central island will be trimmed to widen the road. Road safety and beautification works such as signage, table tops, and road markings will be done in line with the Indian Road Congress norms, officials said.

CONTRACTORS FINED FOR DELAYS

Expressing displeasure over sluggish construction at the Hussainabad Museum Block, the LDA vice-chairman imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh each on two private agencies. He also instructed officials to speed up road widening near Residency and Nimbu Park.

The LDA VC was accompanied by chief engineer Navneet Sharma, superintending engineer Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, and executive engineers Manoj Sagar and Neeraj Kumar.