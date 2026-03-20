LDA’s ₹5148-crore budget: Housing, Green Corridor take centre stage

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Friday approved a ₹5,148-crore budget for 2026–27, prioritising affordable housing, land acquisition for new townships and fast-tracking the ambitious green corridor project. The decision came during the 187th board meeting chaired by divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, setting the tone for large-scale urban expansion and infrastructure development in the state capital. LDA approved ₹1,298 crore for development and maintenance of existing residential schemes, along with ₹200 crore for strengthening basic infrastructure such as roads, drainage and utilities. (Pic for representation)

Bringing relief to middle and lower income homebuyers, LDA will develop 848 affordable flats in the Sharda Nagar Extension scheme at an estimated cost of ₹200 crore. Officials confirmed that the authority has identified 12,494 sq m of land near a Prime Minister Housing colony for the project.

The project will feature four 12-storey towers offering 156 one BHK units (around 40 sqm each) and 692 two BHK units (around 55 sqm each). The authority will equip the complex with essential amenities such as lifts, stilt parking, parks, children’s play areas and uninterrupted water and power supply.

Officials said the project follows directions to expand access to budget-friendly housing in the city and aims to address growing demand from urban residents.

To accelerate expansion, LDA has allocated ₹1,600 crore for land purchase and acquisition for major schemes, including IT City, Wellness City, Naimish Nagar and Varun Vihar. Authorities expect this move to unlock new residential zones and help complete stalled or partially developed projects.

Officials stated that this allocation will not only expand the city’s boundaries but also attract fresh investment and planned development in emerging areas.

In addition, LDA approved ₹1,298 crore for development and maintenance of existing residential schemes, along with ₹200 crore for strengthening basic infrastructure such as roads, drainage and utilities.

The board significantly strengthened the Green Corridor project by approving ₹400 crore for its execution. Authorities plan to use the funds to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and enhance connectivity across key parts of Lucknow.

Officials believe the project will play a crucial role in easing vehicular pressure on existing roads and improving overall urban mobility.

Alongside this, LDA sanctioned ₹60 crore for the development of new parks and maintenance of existing green spaces, aiming to improve livability and environmental balance in the city.

The authority also signalled a tougher stance on unauthorised constructions. It set aside ₹2 crore specifically for enforcement activities, including machinery and demolition drives.

Officials said LDA will intensify monitoring and take swift action against violations to ensure planned development and compliance with building norms.

The board cleared several planning-related proposals that will directly impact city infrastructure:

LDA will develop a community centre near Saraswati Apartments in Gomti Nagar Extension using available land. The authority approved a proposal to reduce a proposed 45-metre-wide road to 9 metres in Sector 6, reallocating the remaining land for residential and commercial use.

It also cleared layout revisions for CG City, Aishbagh and Rifa-e-Aam schemes to optimise land use and improve planning efficiency. Officials said these changes aim to address ground realities while ensuring better utilisation of urban land.

Flat prices frozen

In a move expected to benefit buyers, LDA has frozen prices of flats in Parijat and Panchsheel Apartments in Gomti Nagar for one year. This decision ensures that buyers can purchase units at existing rates throughout the upcoming financial year without facing price hikes.

Officials said the move is likely to boost demand and provide stability in the housing market.

Rehab plan for displaced families

The authority has also approved a relief measure for families affected by the Anant Nagar (Mohan Road) housing scheme. LDA will provide housing to eligible displaced families in Atal Nagar Residential Scheme in Devpur Para under defined terms and conditions.

These families had earlier faced demolition of structures built on acquired land. Officials said the decision balances enforcement with rehabilitation. LDA would charge money for the flat and provide the flat on priority basis.

LDA officials emphasised that the budget reflects a balanced approach — expanding housing supply, improving infrastructure and ensuring regulatory enforcement.

With significant allocations for land acquisition, housing and mobility projects, the authority aims to reshape Lucknow’s urban landscape while addressing rising population pressure and housing demand.