After the Congress, the Left parties--CPI, CPI(M) and CPI(ML)--have extended support to the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate for Ghosi assembly seat bypoll on September 5 in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh.

After Congress, Left parties and JD(U) to support Samajwadi Party in Ghosi bypoll (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) said: “The decision is necessary to defeat the BJP to save the Constitution, democracy and the country and to get rid of the bulldozer rule in the state”.

The Communist Party of India also sent a letter of support to the SP high command.

The Left parties pledged support to the SP the day after the Congress announced the support to the SP on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Janta Dal (U) also announced its support to the SP on Sunday.

Satendra Patel, UP state unit president of JD(U) said: “We have not only extended support but will also campaign for the SP candidate in Ghosi. SP is our partner in the INDIA coalition”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the straight fight between the Samajwadi Party and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the SP now has support of Congress, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), CPI, CPI (M), CPI (ML), JD(U) and Suheldev Swabhimaan Party (SSP), while the BJP has support of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Nishad Party.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had not fielded its candidate from the seat but has not announced support to any of the contestants.

The bypoll, which is the first after the opposition INDIA alliance was formed, will witness a keen contest between the BJP, which has fielded Dara Singh Chauhan and the Samajwadi Party, which gave a ticket to former Ghosi MLA Sudhakar Singh.

Dara Singh Chauhan, a former minister in the Adityanath government had joined SP and won the seat during the 2022 assembly elections. He rejoined the BJP last month after resigning from the Assembly seat, necessitating the bypoll.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CPI (ML) state secretary Sudhakar Yadav, in a statement, said both INDIA and NDA alliances will be face to face in this bypoll before the 2024 general elections and hence it is necessary to defeat the NDA.

Heeralal Yadav, secretary of the CPI(M), said that defeating the BJP in U.P. was in the interest of people of the state, democracy and the Constitution.

Mau-Azamgarh belt was once considered a stronghold of the Left. After independence, this area was represented by Left leaders like Jai Bahadur Singh and Jharkhand Rai and the CPI national secretary Atul Anjaan who had, in the past, contested form the Ghosi Lok Sabha seat.

Arvind Raj Swaroop, the state secretary of the CPI has said that a letter of support had been sent to the SP high command.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All the parties that have extended support to the SP are part of the INDIA coalition of the opposition parties against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.