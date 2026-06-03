Following repeated complaints and demonstrations by traders over frequent power outages, the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) has decided to expand underground power cabling in several major commercial and residential areas of the city. The move comes after the successful implementation of underground wiring in the Hazratganj area, which has significantly improved power reliability and reduced disruptions. LESA plans underground cable network in major Lucknow markets

According to LESA officials, underground power infrastructure will now be taken up in markets and localities including Alambagh, Rajajipuram, Charbagh, Naka Hindola, Latouche Road, Kaiserbagh, Sarojini Nagar, Rae Bareli Road, Daliganj, Triveni Nagar, Natkhera and Azad Nagar. These areas have witnessed recurring power failures, particularly during storms and adverse weather conditions, prompting traders and residents to stage demonstrations demanding a permanent solution.

Senior LESA officials said that in addition to underground cabling, compact transformers will be installed at strategically important locations to strengthen the distribution network and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.

“Experience from the Hazratganj project has shown that underground power lines are far more reliable than conventional overhead networks. They are less vulnerable to damage caused by storms, strong winds, falling trees and accidental disruptions,” a senior LESA official said.

Officials noted that maintenance requirements are also lower in underground systems, leading to fewer breakdowns and faster restoration of supply when faults occur. The underground network also improves public safety by reducing the risk of accidents involving exposed wires and enhances the overall appearance of commercial areas by eliminating cable clutter.

Trader of Alambagh Harjeet Singh said, “Power cuts during peak business hours result in losses and inconvenience. If underground cabling can provide a stable supply, it will greatly benefit the trading community.”

Ram Kumar, chief engineer, LESA, said surveys are being conducted to identify priority stretches and assess the infrastructure requirements for the project. Work is expected to be carried out in phases to minimise disruption to traffic and commercial activities.

Officials expressed confidence that the expansion of underground cabling, coupled with upgraded transformer infrastructure, will significantly reduce outages and improve consumer satisfaction across some of Lucknow’s busiest markets and residential pockets.