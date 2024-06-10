LESA using drones to stop power thefts; catches 11 offenders during raid

Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) has begun using drones to tackle electricity thefts in high-line loss areas. LESA staff previously faced difficulties checking houses, located in narrow lanes, during night and early morning hours. Now, equipped with drone technology, they can monitor these areas more effectively and gather evidence against power thieves. The Rajasthan government has begun demanding due payments for providing electricity in the state. (File Photo)

This approach was recently showcased in Saadatganj, where a dozen houses were caught using illegal connections. Residents attempted to hide their activities, but the drone footage provided undeniable evidence. Similar operations in other areas have also revealed significant theft, including the misuse of power in a mosque in Shardanagar.

A LESA engineer said, “Legal action was being taken against 11 individuals after a dozen houses in Saadatganj were caught using illegal connections on Saturday. The early morning operation by the department startled residents, prompting a hurried attempt to conceal evidence. However, the entire scene was recorded by a drone.”

The raid, spearheaded by junior engineer Rajesh Kumar, targeted Hata Noor Beg around 6 am. The team aimed to catch the perpetrators in the act, and their suspicions were confirmed when numerous air conditioners and coolers were found operating on illegal connections.

Those charged with electricity theft include Faiyaz Hussain, Anees, Farida Bano, Asghar Ali, Raju, Mazhar Abbas, Ashraf Raza, and Nargis. Junior engineer Rajesh Kumar said, “Detecting electricity theft often requires access to rooftops, which can lead to confrontations. To avoid such issues, the department opted to use drones, which proved effective in this operation.

In another incident, a major case of electricity theft was discovered at a mosque in Shardanagar, under the Nilmatha feeder of the Uttarethia sub-centre of Lesa. SDO Rajesh Kumar during his patrolling found that around 20 kilowatts were being stolen. Five air conditioners were found running within the mosque premises.

The situation escalated when it was found that nine tenants in a neighbouring house had also installed illegal connections. As the inspection team arrived, landlord Mohammad Qayyum, along with several others, created a ruckus attempting to disrupt the proceedings. The team managed to document the violations and the department was taking appropriate legal actions.

Rajesh Kumar said , “If used judiciously, the drone technology can prove to be a game-changer, enabling the detection and documentation of illegal activities with greater efficiency and safety.”