Lifelong VVIPs spreading misinformation regarding Mahakumbh: CM on oppn

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday alleged that opposition leaders were spreading false narratives regarding the Mahakumbh, and engaging in negative politics. CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in Lucknow. (@myogiadityanath; PTI)

The CM, who was speaking on the death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, paid tributes to the founding member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, here.

Calling the opposition leaders “lifelong VVIPs”, the chief minister said the Mahakumbh was being held with unmatched grandeur and devotion, showcasing India’s cultural heritage.

Remembering Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya’s ideals, CM Yogi emphasized that he envisioned the welfare and upliftment of the most marginalized sections of society. “Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP’s double-engine government is turning that vision into reality,” he added.

Yogi emphasized Deendayal Upadhyaya believed a nation’s progress is defined not by the wealth of the privileged but by the well-being of its most disadvantaged. “Inspired by this philosophy, PM Modi introduced the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,’ ensuring inclusive development for all,” he remarked.

Criticizing past governments for their empty slogans on poverty eradication, Yogi pointed out that despite grand promises, poverty only increased under their rule.

“In contrast, the Modi government, over the last 11 years, has empowered the poor through transformative initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, toilet construction, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Ayushman Bharat. A total of 4 crore poor families have been provided homes, 12 crore toilets have been built, 10 crore families have received free gas connections, and 80 crore people are receiving free ration,” he asserted.

These schemes are a testament to the realization of Antyodaya—uplifting the last person in society, he pointed out.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly countered the opposition’s misinformation regarding the Mahakumbh, emphasizing that in just 29 days, historic 45 crore devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj.

He highlighted that, except for India and China, no other country has a population of 45 crores, making this gathering an unparalleled spiritual event. Dismissing claims of the Mahakumbh being linked to VIP privileges, Yogi emphasized that it is a grand confluence of faith and harmony, where devotees transcend caste, religion, language, and regional differences to unite in devotion.

He criticized those attempting to spread misinformation, stating that the individuals behind such negativity are the same ones who have enjoyed VVIP privileges throughout their lives and sought to secure benefits for their future generations.

He also spoke about the opposition’s “negative politics” ib development projects, accusing them of habitually obstructing progress by finding faults in every new initiative. Taking a dig at opposition leaders, he highlighted their misplaced criticism of housing schemes: “When we provide homes to 4 crore people, they complain that many are still left out. Let me inform them—3 crore more houses have already been approved.”

He further pointed out that those who previously thrived on VIP treatment now question the facilities being extended to the common people.

Yogi also slammed past governments for their hollow promises of poverty eradication, stating that they only fueled its rise instead of alleviating it. In contrast, he praised the Modi government for genuinely empowering the poor through effective implementation of welfare schemes, delivering real results instead of mere slogans.