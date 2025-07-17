Life-term inmate dies by suicide in Bareilly jail

A 32-year-old prisoner serving a life sentence at Bareilly central jail died by suicide on Thursday morning. The body was found hanging from an iron angle in the corridor of his barrack, officials said. The body was found hanging from an iron angle in the corridor of his barrack. (For representation)

Jail authorities confirmed that the convict had been undergoing psychiatric treatment and was lodged in a barrack designated for mentally ill prisoners. He took his own life despite being housed in a high-surveillance cell due to ongoing mental health concerns.

The incident occurred in the jail’s hospital complex, where two barracks (Nos. 6 and 7) are reserved for inmates with psychological disorders.

A resident of Jagannathpur village in Gola, he had been in custody since September 23, 2021, after being convicted under the POCSO Act by the additional district and sessions judge (special court), Lakhimpur Kheri. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.

“We have informed the deceased inmate’s relatives about the incident. A request will be made for a magisterial inquiry into the incident,” jail superintendent Neeraj Kumar said.

The state prison department has also ordered an internal probe to identify any negligence on the part of jail staff. A detailed report is being prepared for submission to higher authorities, officials said.

Meanwhile, officials from Izzatnagar police station completed the necessary legal formalities and sent the body to the district hospital for the post-mortem examination. Further action will be taken based on the findings, SHO Vijendra Singh said.