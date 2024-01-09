Light ‘Ram Jyoti’ on Jan 22 to welcome the deity, Yogi urges people

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday urged people to light “Ram Jyoti” on January 22 evening, when the Ram Temple would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Hanuman Garhi Temple, in Ayodhya on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

“Every Sanatani believer is encouraged to welcome Ram Lalla by lighting the Ram Jyoti in their homes and establishments,” he said.

He also asked officials to extend full cooperation to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust functionaries, who are the key people making all arrangements for the temple inauguration.

Adityanath also directed officials to prepare green corridor along the routes from Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Gorakhpur to Ayodhya for guests arriving for the consecration ceremony and stressed on a traffic management plan that ensures smooth traffic.

The CM issued these instructions after meeting Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust functionaries to gather details of the Vedic rituals of the consecration ceremony (Pran Pratishtha) that would begin post Makar Sankranti on January 15.

Adityanath said theme-based decoration of Dharm Path, Janmabhoomi Path, Bhakti Path, Ram Path – the four new corridors that have come up in Ayodhya - should be done.

DUST-FREE AYODHYA

Adityanath said all must work together to make Ayodhya a dust and polythene-free city and a special cleanliness drive be undertaken from January 14 to ensure this ahead of the temple inauguration.

Deepotsav/lighting of lamps would be done at every temple in the evening on January 22.

‘ENSURE BEST FACILITIES FOR VISITORS’

The CM also emphasised the need to ensure best hospitality for dignitaries attending the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. “The resting place of each VVIP should be identified in advance. Considering the weather, it is possible that some guests may arrive a day or two earlier. In such a situation, better arrangements should be made for their stay,” Adityanath said.

BIGGER TENT CITY NOW

The CM emphasised on the availability of hotels, dharamshalas, and home stay options in Ayodhya and said there was a need to increase the number of tent cities.

“The tent city should be on the lines of Kumbh and spread out in 25-50 acres in Ayodhya,” he ordered.

He said health centres with 10 beds each should be set up in all tent cities. Availability of ambulances and specialist doctors too had been ordered in Ayodhya for January 22.

“Today, I have inspected the arrangements of tent city. There is good arrangement here. Ensure that those staying here have access to hot water. To ensure availability of foodgrains in the tent city, necessary arrangements should be made by the food and logistics department and mandi parishad,” he added.

MULTILINGUAL SIGNAGES

The chief minister emphasised that after January 22, devotees of Lord Ram would visit Ayodhya from across the globe. To facilitate their convenience, he directed the installation of multilingual signages across the city, covering languages from the 8th Schedule of the Constitution and the six official languages of the United Nations.

NIGHT SHELTERS

Adityanath said night shelters should be organised in such a manner that no individual seeking shelter for the night in Ayodhya endures cold. He asked the relief commissioner to ensure that necessary arrangements are made to address this concern.

GREEN CORRIDORS

The CM directed the preparation of a green corridor along the routes from Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Gorakhpur to Ayodhya. He ordered verses and couplets from Ramayan and Ramcharitmanas be written on both sides of the roads approaching Ayodhya. Officials were asked to guard against traffic jams and prepare action plan for parking and traffic management. He said electric buses should also be run.