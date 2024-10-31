Like Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura will also shine: Yogi

AYODHYA Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the transformation of Ayodhya was proof of the “double-engine government delivering on its promise” and asserted that a similar transformation would also happen in Kashi and Mathura. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomes artistes playing Lord Ram, Lakshman and Sita after receiving them from ‘Pushpak Vimaan’ (helicopter) on the banks of Saryu in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“On the first Deepotsav in 2017, there was only one slogan here at the Ram Katha Park - ‘Yogi ji ek kaam karo, mandir ka nirman karo’. At that time, I had told you to keep patience. Now, you can see that Ram Lalla has been enthroned in the grand Ram Mandir,” said Adityanath, to which the crowd responded with slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

“The double engine government has delivered on its promise (construction of Ram temple). Like Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura will also shine,” said the CM, who also expressed gratitude towards those who laid down their lives for the temple’s cause.

He was addressing a gathering at the Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya on the first Deepotsav after the grand opening of the Ram temple here. Overall, this was the eighth edition of the festival.

“This is a historic first as after 500 years, Lord Ram is now in his abode in Ayodhya for Diwali. This is just the beginning and this beginning has to reach its logical conclusion. So by 2047, when the country celebrates 100 years of its independence, Kashi and Mathura must also shine like Ayodhya,” he added.

The court’s verdict has been implemented, said the CM while referring to the November 9, 2019 judgement of the Supreme Court in favour of Ram temple.

Ayodhya created a new Guinness record by lighting 25,12,585 lakh diyas at Ram ki Paidi and 54 other ghats on the banks of the Saryu, surpassing its 2023 record of lighting 22.23 lakh diyas. It also created another record of the largest number of 1,121 people performing the Saryu Arti.

The Guinness Team handed over the title of two new records to chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Attacking the opposition, Adityanath said those who doubted the existence of Lord Ram had been wiped out just like mafias in UP. He emphasised that Sanatan Dharma had never harmed anyone.

He apprised the gathering about the mega preparations underway for the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

The CM said projects worth ₹31,000 crore had either been completed or were near completion in Ayodhya.

“No one could have imagined Ayodhya with four-lane roads named Dharma Path, Ram Path, Janmabhoomi Path, and Bhakti Path,” he added. Adityanath was referring to the major road widening projects in the temple town.

“Now, Ayodhya now has an international airport welcoming pilgrims from across the globe,” he said.

Culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also addressed the gathering.

Earlier, Adityanath pulled the chariot on which artistes playing Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman were seated. The characters were brought to Ayodhya in a helicopter, resembling the mythical return of lord Ram in a ‘Pushpak Viman’ in Ramayan after defeating demon king Ravan. The CM performed a symbolic coronation of lord Ram.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat and deputy CMs - Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya - and others also pulled the chariot carrying the artistes. Helicopters showered rose petals as the chariot moved towards Ram Katha Park.