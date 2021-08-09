Like Kakori martyrs, people should unite for self-reliant India, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tribute to the martyrs of the Kakori train action in which a train was robbed by freedom fighters at Kakori on the outskirts of Lucknow on August 9, 1925 during the struggle for India’s independence.

Irrespective of caste, colour and creed, people should stand united just like in the freedom movement and help in making “aatmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India), he said.

The chief minister also said the Kakori train action was the perfect example of unity where bravehearts from different religions came together under the leadership of Ram Prasad Bismil and fought in the nation’s interest.

“In the same way, taking a cue from such patriotic acts of bravery, we should stand united and help India in achieving the goal of aatmanirbhar Bharat. The Amrit Mahotsav that is being observed to commemorate the 75th anniversary of freedom is all about celebrating this unity. I appeal to people, irrespective of their religion and caste or occupation to work together, in their own capacities and in the nation’s interest, to help in building aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

The chief minister was speaking at a programme organised to mark the anniversary of the Kakori train action.

The function was organised under the Chauri Chaura Mahotsav that the UP government is observing to mark the Chauri Chaura incident which is going to complete 100 years on February 4, 2022. The incident was reported on February 4, 1922, when a large group of protesters barged into a police station in Chauri Chaura town of Gorakhpur and set it on fire, killing 22 policemen during the freedom movement. Three civilians also died.

The chief minister said the Chauri Chaura Mahotsav was all about paying tribute to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country.

“I believe that our country never bowed before the British government. At some point or places, there were regular incidents of retaliation. Be it the Chauri Chaura episode, the Kakori train action, the freedom fighters of Meerut or so on. It’s time to pay tribute to the brave freedom fighters and we assure all possible support to their family members,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel appreciated Amrit Mahotsav and blamed previous governments for burying such events and for manipulating history.

“I am thankful to PM for introducing Amrit Mahotsav and the UP government that played an important role in paying tribute to the freedom fighters and for highlighting their acts of bravery in order to make the present generation aware of their selfless contributions,” the governor said.

She said people should shun casteism and imbibe patriotism.

The event also witnessed various cultural programmes where students from different schools and colleges performed, highlighting the Kakori train action episode.