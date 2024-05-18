Lioness delivers 4 stillborn cubs in Etawah Lion Safari

Kanpur In a setback to the Etawah Lion Safari, lioness Roopa gave birth to four stillborn cubs on Thursday night. According to doctors and officials, this was due to a premature delivery. The Safari has often faced accusation of being negligent in care and supervision. (Pic for representation)

The lioness was expected to give birth to her cubs on June 5. However, on Thursday night, Roopa delivered four stillborn cubs one by one. Premature delivery is believed to be the reason behind the cubs being born dead .

Safari director Dr Anil Patel reported that Roopa had been receiving proper care throughout her pregnancy. The safari administration had taken extensive measures for her care, even bringing in a specialist doctor. Dr RK Singh, who had been regularly visiting the safari, was also assigned to Etawah Safari for two months specifically for Roopa’s care. Despite these efforts, Roopa unexpectedly delivered four stillborn cubs, leaving the doctors helpless.

This incident follows a troubling pattern, as the Safari had witnessed the deaths of seven cubs one by one in July and August last year. Since February 2023, the Safari has lost four lions and lionesses, seven cubs, three leopards and a bear.

The Safari has often faced accusation of being negligent in care and supervision, which lead to deaths.