‘Live and let live’: Lord Mahavir’s message can heal society, says Akhilesh

Calling for wider adoption of the principle ‘live and let live’, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the teachings of Lord Mahavir Swami offer a timeless message of peace, tolerance, and coexistence. He was speaking at an event held at the SP state headquarters in Lucknow to mark Lord Mahavir Swami’s Janma Kalyan Divas. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was speaking on Thursday at an event held at the SP state headquarters in Lucknow to mark Lord Mahavir Swami’s Janma Kalyan Divas. (Sourced)

“In a time when divisive forces promoting violent ideologies are active, the message of ‘live and let live’ can serve as a remedy. It promotes harmony, tolerance, and mutual respect,” the SP chief said.

He added that non-violence is humanity’s highest ideal, rooted in compassion for all life forms and essential for ecological balance and sustainable development.

Urging people to embrace these values in daily life, Yadav said adopting ‘live and let live’ and non-violence as a human code of conduct can help spread positivity and unity in society.

SP chief targets BJP over state of public health

Turning his attention to the state government, Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP administration in Uttar Pradesh of neglecting healthcare. “Poor patients are not getting timely treatment or medicines. The government is ignoring public health and focusing on politics that creates division,” he said.

He alleged large-scale corruption in the health department, a lack of doctors and staff in hospitals, and the absence of essential medicines and diagnostic facilities.

“In several districts, buildings have been constructed in the name of medical colleges, but they remain non-functional. All the government’s claims about improved healthcare have fallen flat,” Yadav claimed.

He said that during the previous SP government, medical colleges and hospitals were established across various districts, including a world-class cancer institute in Lucknow, but the current government is not allocating sufficient funds to maintain them.

“The BJP government has failed in all matters including health and education,” said the SP chief and further added that to hide this failure, the BJP keeps conspiring to spread hatred in the society by diverting attention from the basic issues.