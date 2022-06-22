Live webcasting at 75% polling centres for LS bypolls in U.P.: ECI
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to carry out live webcasting of voting at 75% polling centres in Azamgarh and Rampur during the bypolls to the two Lok Sabha (LS) seats on Thursday.
The webcasting will be monitored at the levels of district election officer, UP chief electoral officer and the Election Commission of India. Adequate video cameras have been arranged at the polling centres for the webcasting. Central paramilitary forces (CPMF) have been deployed at all the polling centres as well as at the strongroom for the security of the electronic voting machines (EVMs).
Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said, “The Election Commission has completed all the preparations for holding free, fair and peaceful polling in Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats. The polling will commence at 7am and continue till 6 pm.”
“In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, all the arrangements have been made at the polling booths. A total of 35.45 lakh voters, including 18.78 lakh men, 16.67 lakh women and 218 transgender voters, will exercise their franchise in both the constituencies. While six candidates are in fray from Rampur seat, 13 are contesting from Azamgarh seat,” he said.
Voters will exercise their franchise at 4,234 polling centres and 2,272 booths in both the constituencies. The ECI has deputed 2 general observers, 2 expenditure observers, 291 sector magistrates, 40 zonal magistrates, 10 static magistrates and 433 micro-observers for the polling in both the constituencies.
Selection battles: Courts are offering athletes a direct lifeline
The courts seem to have become the new playground for Indian athletes to seek selection into the India team. At least, this is what recent trends suggest as more and more athletes are moving courts against their respective federations alleging ‘unfair selections’ and ‘inconsistent policies.’
Fourth innings Test chases no longer a drab affair
In consecutive home Tests against New Zealand, England have chased down 277 at Lord’s and 299 at Trent Bridge. Earlier this year, South Africa chased 240 in Johannesburg and 212 in Cape Town to bounce back from 0-1 down to win the series against India. Thus, four times in the last six months teams have successfully achieved tough fourth-innings chases. Individual batting too has been impressive. Four out of the five highest scores in the fourth innings in the last 10 years have come since 2018—149 in 2018 (KL Rahul at The Oval), 153* (Kusal Perera (SL) in Durban) in 2019, 210* (Kyle Mayers (WI) in Chattogram) in 2021 and 196 (Babar Azam (Pak) v Australia in Karachi) in 2022.
Maha crisis: BJP's Bagga files plaint against CM Thackeray for ‘flouting’ Covid
The political situation remains tense in Maharashtra, especially after rebel Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde in fresh demands Wednesday, stated that the MVA front is “unnatural” and for the sake of the western state, Sena must exit the alliance that it shares with the Congress party and the NCP.
Have high regard for Murmu, but battle is between ideologies: Yashwant Sinha
Explaining his take on “opposing ideologies”, Yashwant Sinha, a former bureaucrat, said that one is “hellbent in throttling the Constitution” and believes the country's President should not have his/her own mind to function but “serve as a rubber stamp to do the government's bidding”.
4 Indians to play for Leicestershire in warm-up match ahead of England Test
Four players from the Indian camp will be playing for Leicestershire County Cricket Club during their warm-up match ahead of India's Test match against England. The warm-up game starts on Wednesday at the Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicestershire's home ground that has served as India's training base for the past week.
