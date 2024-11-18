Menu Explore
Lko AQI still ‘poor’, but Gomti Nagar ‘moderate’

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 18, 2024 09:04 PM IST

Lalbagh turns out to be most polluted with an average AQI recorded at 307 (very poor) followed by Aliganj at 285, and Talkatora at 262

It’s been over a week now that Lucknow’s AQI has been ‘poor’. On Monday, Lucknow’s AQI was recorded at 224, a little lower than Sunday’s mark of 239.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

However, on Monday, Gomti Nagar and BR Ambedkar University area were the cleanest, with Gomti Nagar cleaner even more than Kukrail forest area as it recorded an average AQI of 142 while Kukrail recorded an average of 168.

Similarly, BR Ambedkar University area which is close to Rae Bareli Road, Telibagh, Aashiana and Shaeed Path recorded an average AQI of 182, only a few points higher than Kukrail forest area.

Barring these stations, other stations crossed limits, with Lalbagh turning out to be most polluted with an average AQI recorded at 307 (very poor) followed by Aliganj at 285, and Talkatora at 262.

The last time when Lucknow recorded moderate AQI was on November 10 with AQI recording 197 under ‘moderate’ condition. From November 11 onwards, the AQI turned poor recording 235 and since then the condition remains the same.

The Central and State Pollution Control Boards have set up six live monitoring stations at Talkatora, Lalbagh, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gomti Nagar, Kukrail, and BR Ambedkar University to monitor pollution.

