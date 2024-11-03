Menu Explore
Lko man arrested for shooting stepbrother in family dispute

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 03, 2024 10:30 PM IST

Abhay Singh, the victim and elder stepbrother, arrived to protect his father, Arun Kumar Singh. In the ensuing confrontation, Anant pulled out his father’s licensed revolver and fired, injuring Abhay in the left leg. Abhay, who is reported to be out of danger, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

In a late-night altercation in Lucknow, a man fired a licensed revolver at his elder stepbrother while allegedly drunk. The incident unfolded around 2 am on Sunday under Bazarkhala police station limits when Anant Singh, allegedly intoxicated, demanded money from his father and escalated to physical violence, according to senior police officials.

The accused, known for disruptive behaviour while intoxicated, was reportedly arrested on the spot and remained in police custody.
The accused, known for disruptive behaviour while intoxicated, was reportedly arrested on the spot and remained in police custody. (For representation)



Inspector Santosh Kumar Arya of the Bazarkhala police station said that Abhay works in the construction materials business and lives separately with his wife and children. Abhay’s father, Arun Kumar Singh, a retired engineer, resides in Tikait Rai Talab colony with his second wife’s two sons, Anant and Himanshu.

The accused, known for disruptive behaviour while intoxicated, was reportedly arrested on the spot and remained in police custody.

