Lko: Missing property dealer found dead in Malihabad, family alleges murder

The body of a 35-year-old property dealer who went missing on Saturday was found hanging from a tree under suspicious circumstances in a mango orchard in Malihabad on Sunday morning, police said. A large crowd, including family members and villagers, gathered at the spot following the discovery of the body. (Sourced)

The deceased, identified as Nand Kishore Verma of Lalganj, had left home around 1 pm without informing anyone. His brother Shivanand lodged a missing report late Saturday night, around 11:58 pm.

A large crowd, including family members and villagers, gathered at the spot following the discovery of the body. Upon being informed through the emergency number 112, the local police reached the scene along with a forensic team and a dog squad.

Tension escalated when the family members, alleging murder, clashed with police and initially prevented the removal of the body from the tree. After repeated attempts, officers managed to pacify the family and sent the body for postmortem examination.

“The body was found hanging under mysterious circumstances. All legal formalities are being completed, and a case is being registered based on the family’s complaint,” said additional DCP West, Dhananjay Singh Kushwaha. “Efforts are underway to ascertain the cause of death.”

According to police sources, the motorcycle that Nand Kishore used to leave home — which belonged to his brother Shivanand — was also found at the site. The police have sealed the crime scene and taken the bike to the local police station for examination.

The deceased’s nephew told reporters that Nand Kishore had recently sold a piece of land worth several crores and was expected to collect payment on the day he went missing. He never returned.

The family further informed police that a woman named Radha called later on Saturday and told them that two men — Dilip and Dixit — were seen taking Nand Kishore with them.

The family has accused police of inaction, claiming that prompt response on Saturday could have saved Nand Kishore’s life. Police have stated that the allegations are being investigated as part of the ongoing investigation.

Nand Kishore, who had earlier worked with a private firm, had been dealing in property in recent years. He was unmarried and the youngest among five brothers. He is survived by his mother Yashoda and brothers Prem Chand, Aman Raj, Vishambar Dayal, and Shivanand.