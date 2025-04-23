Lko mourns, demands justice after Pahalgam terror attack

Lucknow witnessed a powerful outpouring of grief and unity on Wednesday as residents from all walks of life gathered to pay tribute to the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. Several candlelight marches and condolence meetings were organised across the city, with citizens urging the government to take concrete steps for justice and enhanced security. Travel and hospitality professionals staged a protest march against the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in Lucknow, on Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

From the healthcare corridors of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) to the bustling commercial lanes of Hazratganj and Chowk, tributes poured in for those who lost their lives in the attack that targeted tourists in one of Kashmir’s popular destinations.

KGMU leads march from campus

In the evening, nurses, medical students, faculty members, and administrative staff of KGMU marched in silence from the campus to Shaheed Smarak. The procession carried candles and placards calling for national unity and stronger protection mechanisms for civilians in conflict-prone areas.

In a letter addressed to the Union home minister, the chief minister, and the National Human Rights Commission, the KGMU Teachers’ Association called for immediate action to “dismantle extremist networks” and demanded “protection for vulnerable communities.” The letter, undersigned by the association’s president and general secretary, also sought a national dialogue on such attacks.

LU issues condolence motion

A solemn meeting was held at Lucknow University where vice chancellor professor Alok Kumar Rai presented the university’s official condolence motion. “The brutal terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam is highly condemnable. The Lucknow University family offers tribute to the victims and prays for the recovery of the injured,” Rai stated. The gathering observed a moment of silence and shared messages of support for the grieving families.

Traders gather to pay tribute

Hundreds of traders gathered at the Gandhi Statue in Hazratganj under the banner of Lucknow Vyapar Mandal to express solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The candlelight vigil, led by chairman Rajendra Kumar Agrawal and president Amarnath Mishra, saw participation from market leaders and shopkeepers across the city.

“This is not just a tribute—it is a protest against the cowardly attack and a call for accountability,” said Mishra during the gathering.

Simultaneously, Chowk-based trade associations, including the Chowk Traders Association and Lucknow Chikan Handicraft Association, organised their own march from Hiran Park Crossing to Gol Darwaza. Participants lit candles and called on authorities to implement stronger tourist safety measures.

“We want to see strict action. Such tragedies must not repeat,” said a spokesperson from the Chowk Sarrafa Association.