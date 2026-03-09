Lko police claims 20% drop in crimes against women

: The Lucknow Police Commissionerate has claimed that crimes against women in the city have declined by nearly 20% over the past year. The figures come from the police’s own internal assessment and have not been independently verified. The police claimed that 284 accused in crimes against women were convicted during 2025–26. Of them, seven received life imprisonment (For representation only)

“The push is part of Mission Shakti and the state government’s “zero-tolerance” policy on crimes against women,” read a Lucknow police press note.

The commissionerate also claimed that charge sheets were filed within 60 days for more than 1,425 cases related to crimes against women over the past year.

The police claimed that 284 accused in crimes against women were convicted during 2025–26. Of them, seven received life imprisonment, 82 were sentenced to 10 years or more in prison, and 113 received jail terms of less than 10 years along with fines.

Police also highlighted action against “repeat offenders”. In one case, Ajay Kumar, a criminal carrying a ₹1 lakh reward and accused of murdering a young woman after attempting sexual assault in the Malihabad area, was killed in a police encounter during a joint operation by the crime branch and local police.

In another case, Deepak Verma, also known as Nanhu, an accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for allegedly raping a 2.5-year-old girl, was killed in an encounter by Alambagh Police within 24 hours of the incident, according to the police.