Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lko postal dept to launch ‘solution day’ soon to resolve grievances

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 10, 2025 09:28 PM IST

The postal department launches 'Postal Service Solution Day' on May 2 for instant grievance resolution in Lucknow region, held fortnightly.

The postal department has planned a novel initiative, beginning from next month, in which you can get all your grievances solved instantly.

The General Post Office in Lucknow (HT File Photo)
The General Post Office in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

The initiative will be launched on May 2, in all the divisions falling under Lucknow headquarters region, including Ayodhya, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Lucknow and Lucknow GPO.

The Solution Day will be held fortnightly on the first and third Fridays in all the divisions from 8 am to 11 am, Sunil Kumar Rai, postmaster general said.

“In ‘Postal Service Solution Day’ any customer, member of the public can come with any type of problem related to general postal services like mail distribution, small savings scheme, Postal Life Insurance, Rural Postal Life Insurance, CSC, Aadhar etc. Divisional level officers will communicate with the general public and listen to their problems and resolve them properly. The officer will listen to the problem and solve it immediately,” said Rai.

For prompt redressal of public grievances, the regional office has also issued a mobile number (9451481919) on which you can reach the post office with your problem by calling or sending a WhatsApp message, the postmaster general said.

The ‘Postal Service Solution Day’ will be presided over by the divisional level officer, superintendent post office and along with him, the grievance branch of the divisional office as well as all the sub-divisional officers.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Lko postal dept to launch ‘solution day’ soon to resolve grievances
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On