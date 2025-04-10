Lko postal dept to launch ‘solution day’ soon to resolve grievances

The postal department has planned a novel initiative, beginning from next month, in which you can get all your grievances solved instantly. The General Post Office in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

The initiative will be launched on May 2, in all the divisions falling under Lucknow headquarters region, including Ayodhya, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Lucknow and Lucknow GPO.

The Solution Day will be held fortnightly on the first and third Fridays in all the divisions from 8 am to 11 am, Sunil Kumar Rai, postmaster general said.

“In ‘Postal Service Solution Day’ any customer, member of the public can come with any type of problem related to general postal services like mail distribution, small savings scheme, Postal Life Insurance, Rural Postal Life Insurance, CSC, Aadhar etc. Divisional level officers will communicate with the general public and listen to their problems and resolve them properly. The officer will listen to the problem and solve it immediately,” said Rai.

For prompt redressal of public grievances, the regional office has also issued a mobile number (9451481919) on which you can reach the post office with your problem by calling or sending a WhatsApp message, the postmaster general said.

The ‘Postal Service Solution Day’ will be presided over by the divisional level officer, superintendent post office and along with him, the grievance branch of the divisional office as well as all the sub-divisional officers.