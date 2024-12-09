Lko: Rare 3-kg neuroendocrine tumour removed from liver

Doctors at a private city hospital removed a massive 3-kilogram neuroendocrine tumour (NET) from a patient’s liver. The intricate surgery involved the removal of four tumours in a single operation—an exceptional feat in the field of oncology. NETs are exceptionally rare, occurring in only 1-2 out of every 1,000 people. (HT Photo/Mushtaq)

“This is among the largest neuroendocrine tumours ever removed in the country,” said Dr Ashish Mishra, senior consultant in liver transplant and hepato-pancreato-biliary surgery, who led the operation. “These tumours often grow undetected because symptoms appear late, and in this case, further delay could have made surgery impossible.”

According to national cancer institute, US, NET forms from cells that release hormones into the blood in response to a signal from the nervous system.

The patient’s ordeal began with a small, 2 cm neuroendocrine tumour in the rectum, which eventually spread to the liver, forming three additional tumours. The largest tumour measured a staggering 27-28 cm. For over two years, the patient sought treatment at multiple hospitals but was turned away due to the complexity of the case, the doctor said.

NETs are exceptionally rare, occurring in only 1-2 out of every 1,000 people.

Despite the tumour’s alarming size, the patient had no common cancer risk factors such as smoking, alcohol consumption, or tobacco use, Dr Mishra revealed.

The surgical team faced a daunting challenge, as the tumour had caused significant damage to surrounding organs. However, Dr Mishra’s team at Apollo Medics Hospital completed the procedure in a single attempt, removing all tumours and ensuring no residual growth.