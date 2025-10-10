Lko residents struggle as pvt agencies fail in waste collection duties

Despite repeated warnings, penalties, and inspections, private waste collection agencies continue to flout cleanliness norms in Lucknow, leaving garbage heaps and open dumps across the city. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has been criticised for failing to enforce accountability, even as residents face irregular waste collection and poor road sweeping. Garbage on the road in Lucknow’s Chowk area of Lucknow on Thursday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

The LMC has engaged two private firms, Lucknow Swachhta Abhiyan (LSA) and Lions Enviro, for door-to-door waste collection across eight zones. LSA manages five zones, while Lions Enviro oversees three. Both agencies have reportedly neglected their duties despite fines, notices, and reminders by corporators in the recent house meeting.

A senior LMC official, requesting anonymity, said one agency outsourced waste transportation to another firm. “The outsourced agency is not sending waste to the Shivri disposal plant regularly, resulting in garbage piling up,” the official added. He noted that fines have not brought significant improvement on the ground.

Residents in multiple zones have expressed frustration over irregular services. Jai Prakash Singh from New Defence Colony near Vrindavan said, “The garbage collection vehicle comes only two or three times a week, yet they charge us for the entire month.”

In Gomti Nagar Extension Sector 4, Vikas Tiwari complained of irregular road sweeping, causing waste accumulation along the side lanes. Suryansh Mishra from Lalkuan (Zone 1) alleged that civic officials rarely inspect whether sweeping and garbage collection are done regularly. “We often see garbage lying for days, but no one visits to check,” he said.

The problem persists even when complaints are registered through the LMC helpline. To conduct a reality check on Thursday, a complaint was registered, and a follow-up by HT in the evening at around 7:15 pm revealed that the helpline operator had informed the Zone 1 Zonal sanitary officer multiple times about the issue, yet no resolution was provided.

The LMC has multiple additional and assistant municipal commissioners and zonal in-charges assigned to monitor cleanliness. Yet, open waste dumping along main roads, unattended drains, and missing sanitation staff remain common in several residential areas.

Lucknow recently received a better ranking in the Swachh Survekshan cleanliness survey. However, residents say waste continues to litter public spaces, causing foul smells and health risks.

While officials claim monitoring is being intensified, residents demand strict action against defaulting agencies. Ashish Yadav from Indira Nagar said, “Cleanliness rankings mean nothing if the city’s roads and drains remain full of garbage.”

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar stated that any negligence from private agencies in waste disposal or door-to-door collection would attract fines and strict action. He added that the issue would be further addressed and monitored closely.