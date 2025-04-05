LMC bags award for public participation in cleanliness drive

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has secured the first position in Uttar Pradesh under the Swachhata Jan Bhagidari 2024 initiative for promoting public participation in cleanliness. The urban development department awarded LMC during a programme held to mark the third anniversary of the dedicated command and control centre (DCCC). LMC bags top state award for public participation in cleanliness drive (Sourced)

An LMC official said that in the Swachh Survekshan (India’s annual cleanliness survey conducted by the ministry of housing and urban affairs), Jan Bhagidari is a critical component that measures how actively citizens are participating in cleanliness initiatives and the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The award recognises LMC’s performance in prompt complaint resolution, real-time monitoring by the DCCC, and efficient response to public grievances received via helpline number 1533.

Urban development minister AK Sharma presented the award and lauded the corporation’s efforts in involving citizens, strengthening on-ground response, and improving sanitation standards. He said the award reflected LMC’s commitment, administrative efficiency, and people-centric approach.

LMC chief tax assessment officer Ashok Singh received the award on behalf of the corporation. Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh attributed the achievement to the collective efforts of municipal staff and active citizen engagement.

Animal husbandry officer and DCCC in-charge Abhinav Verma, along with team leader Subodh Singh, played a key role in streamlining complaint management through digital surveillance and team coordination. Verma emphasised that the DCCC’s 24x7 monitoring and swift follow-up played a major role in improving cleanliness outcomes. He added that the corporation also used social media effectively to raise awareness and encourage public participation in sanitation efforts.