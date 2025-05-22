Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
LMC cracks down on illegal dairies, collects 9.17 lakh in fines

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 22, 2025 05:30 AM IST

The team, along with local police, raided areas including Bhaptamau, Budheshwar Vihar, and Devpur, all falling under Para police station.

: The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has collected 9.17 lakh in fines so far in the current financial year (2025–26) as part of its ongoing drive against illegal dairies and stray cattle within city limits. Last year, the civic body had collected around 76 lakh in total fines.

The crackdown comes after several complaints from residents about illegal dairies dumping cow dung in open areas. (For representation only)
On Wednesday, LMC carried out a major enforcement operation in zone 6, during which officials seized 12 buffaloes, 3 cows, 2 heifers, and 2 calves, which were later shifted to the Kanji House in Aishbagh. The drive was conducted under the orders of municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar and additional municipal commissioner Arvind Kumar Rao, and was led by animal welfare officer Abhinav Verma.

The team, along with local police, raided areas including Bhaptamau, Budheshwar Vihar, and Devpur, all falling under Para police station. According to Verma, the animals will be released only after their owners pay the required fine. “The fine for each buffalo is 20,500. For other cattle, the fine ranges between 1,000 and 5,000,” he said. Dairy owners must also submit an affidavit promising to move their dairies outside LMC boundaries.

The crackdown comes after several complaints from residents about illegal dairies dumping cow dung in open areas. These actions had led to unhygienic conditions, blocked drains, and waterlogging, which increased the risk of diseases like dengue and malaria. Under LMC regulations, dairy farming is banned in city areas. Residents are only allowed to keep up to two cows, and that too only with a proper licence. Buffaloes are completely banned, as they are considered pollution-causing animals under the municipal corporation act, 1959. In the current financial year alone, LMC has seized a total of 41 buffaloes, 65 cattle, 8 calves, and 7 buffalo calves from various areas in the city.

LMC has urged citizens to follow municipal rules and help keep their neighbourhoods clean. Officials have warned that strict action will continue against illegal dairies and those dumping waste in the open.

