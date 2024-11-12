LMC forms probe panel after youth’s death in drain accident

In the aftermath of 20-year-old Ankit Maurya’s tragic death after falling into an under-construction drain in Lucknow’s Faizullaganj area, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on Monday formed a committee to investigate the incident. Nearly two weeks after the incident, the LMC announced a committee to investigate the construction of the RCC drain (For representation)

Ankit suffered severe injuries on October 31 when an iron rod pierced his left eye and entered his skull as he fell into the drain while returning home. Despite treatment at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), he succumbed to his injuries on November 7, 2024.

Nearly two weeks after the incident, the LMC announced a committee to investigate the construction of the RCC drain, which spans from IIM Road Semra Madhuvan Vihar to the Gomti River, passing through areas like Hariom Nagar and Chhoti Khadan in Faizullaganj ward.

The probe will be led by additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Kumar Srivastava and include senior officials like the chief engineer (civil), chief engineer (engineering), chief finance and accounts officer, and representatives from the public works department (PWD) and municipal zones.

The committee has been tasked with examining the construction process, identifying safety lapses, and determining accountability for the fatal accident. The team is expected to submit its report within a week, according to an official LMC statement.