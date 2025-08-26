LMC issues advisory to curb dog-bite incidents

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has issued an advisory in line with the Supreme Court’s recent order and the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, to reduce dog-bite incidents in the city. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to a release issued on Monday, the LMC directed all resident welfare associations (RWAs) and apartment owner associations to identify fixed feeding spots for stray dogs. These locations must be selected with the cooperation of citizens and feeders.

The civic body stressed that the spots should not be near entry or exit gates and must be away from areas where children and elderly people frequently move. Feeding will also be allowed only at designated times.

The advisory made it mandatory for feeders to support LMC teams in sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination drives. Officials said the participation of feeders and local residents is essential for effective implementation of the animal birth control programme.

The LMC has also tightened norms for pet dog owners. It instructed them to keep their dogs on leash at all public places. Pet owners have further been directed to obtain dog licences from the municipal corporation’s official website lmc.up.nic.in.

Under the guidelines, shifting or relocating stray dogs from one place to another is strictly prohibited. Such actions may attract penalties, officials warned. The rationale of the Corporation is that canines tend to get aggressive in new and unfamiliar territory.

LMC officials said the advisory is aimed at balancing public safety and animal welfare. “The steps will help reduce dog bite cases while ensuring compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions,” the civic body stated.