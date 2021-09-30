LMC plans to charge licence fee from commercial vehicle operators

LUCKNOW Plying a commercial vehicle on city roads may now require operators to procure trade licence and pay fees to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC).

As per a government order, civic officials have prepared byelaws for charging licence fee from vehicle operators, said municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi.

He said the by-laws prepared after discussions with public representatives, representatives of trader bodies and transport unions would be presented before the executive committee members who are expected to give the nod on Thursday.

“Tempo taxi, mini bus, bus, rickshaw and trolley operators will have to pay trade licence fee to the LMC for plying their vehicles. This will not only regulate the trade of transport in the state capital but also increase the earnings of the corporation,” added Dwivedi.

These licences would be issued from April 1 to June 30 every year. Anyone not taking the licence would have to dole out a fine of ₹10 per day or ₹300 per month, besides a fine of ₹500 for not producing the licence when demanded by LMC officials.

The LMC’s executive committee will also discuss the proposal of selling 327 shops of Mohan Market in Aminabad and 48 shops in Guru Nanak market in Charbagh to its tenants.