LMC seizes 384 kg of single-use plastic, collects 3.84 lakh in fine

In a special drive against single-use plastic, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) seized 384 kg of single-use polythene and plastic from different places in the city, including two prominent restaurants in Hazratganj and Lalbagh areas, on Wednesday evening.

Chief tax fixation officer of LMC Ashok Singh said, “In compliance with the instructions of the Uttar Pradesh government, a massive campaign is being run by LMC in all eight zones of the city.”

In Zone 1, 150 kg of banned plastic/polythene was confiscated, and a fine of ₹1.22 lakh was collected. In Zone 2, a fine of ₹22 thousand was collected.

A total of ₹3.84 lakh fine was collected from the violators from all eight zones.

In the drive led by zonal officer Rajesh Singh and tax superintendent Rakesh Kumar, the LMC squad raided big establishments in Hazratganj and Lalbagh areas. Many cardboard plastic glasses, cups and plates were found in the Royal Cafe here.

Similarly, a large quantity of banned plastic was found at Durgma restaurant in Lalbagh. The restaurant owners initially resisted the fine, but due to the strictness of the LMC squad, they had to pay the fine.

During the raid on Nadan Mahal Road in the Rakabganj area, the shopkeepers who were using the polythene protested the raid. But due to the presence of the police force, they had to dole out the penalty amount.