LMC seizes 384 kg of single-use plastic, collects ₹3.84 lakh in fine
In a special drive against single-use plastic, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) seized 384 kg of single-use polythene and plastic from different places in the city, including two prominent restaurants in Hazratganj and Lalbagh areas, on Wednesday evening.
Chief tax fixation officer of LMC Ashok Singh said, “In compliance with the instructions of the Uttar Pradesh government, a massive campaign is being run by LMC in all eight zones of the city.”
In Zone 1, 150 kg of banned plastic/polythene was confiscated, and a fine of ₹1.22 lakh was collected. In Zone 2, a fine of ₹22 thousand was collected.
A total of ₹3.84 lakh fine was collected from the violators from all eight zones.
In the drive led by zonal officer Rajesh Singh and tax superintendent Rakesh Kumar, the LMC squad raided big establishments in Hazratganj and Lalbagh areas. Many cardboard plastic glasses, cups and plates were found in the Royal Cafe here.
Similarly, a large quantity of banned plastic was found at Durgma restaurant in Lalbagh. The restaurant owners initially resisted the fine, but due to the strictness of the LMC squad, they had to pay the fine.
During the raid on Nadan Mahal Road in the Rakabganj area, the shopkeepers who were using the polythene protested the raid. But due to the presence of the police force, they had to dole out the penalty amount.
-
At Sassoon hospital patients suffer, staff overburdened as info system shuts down
On the second day since shutting down of its healthcare management information system, Sassoon General hospital is reeling under the chaos caused by its offline system which was started to bring relief to overburdened hospital staff and ease serpentine hospital queues. However, hospital management refuted all such claims. Doctors and hospital staff are questioning why another system wasn't put in place before shutting down the existing HMIS system.
-
NGO rescues 80 avians from stressful conditions in Agra, Mathura
The Wildlife SOS alone rescued over 80 birds from in and around the Agra and Mathura districts in May and June, informed a press statement released by the public relations office of Wildlife SOS on Thursday. “The birds were rescued from dire situations such as heat exhaustion, dehydration, heat strokes, injuries and dog attacks after people reached out to the NGO's Agra rescue helpline number,” the statement informed.
-
NEP 2020 aims to give golden shape to nation’s edu system: Pradhan
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the National Education Policy 2020 aimed at giving a golden shape to the future of country's education system. Pradhan was delivering the welcome speech in the inaugural session of three-day conference—Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam—of educationists on National Education Policy in Varanasi.
-
Presidential election: Droupadi Murmu to visit Lucknow, SBSP skips meeting for opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha
Bharatiya Janata Party strategists got ready to extend a warm welcome to National Democratic Alliance presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who arrives in Lucknow on Friday. On the eve of her visit, a key ally of the main opposition Samajwadi Party remained away when joint opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha visited the Uttar Pradesh state capital on Thursday. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has already announced support to Murmu.
-
Raj Babbar gets 2-year prison term in 1996 poll case; interim bail granted
The MP/MLA court here on Thursday awarded a two-year prison term to actor-cum-politician Raj Babbar in a 26-year-old case for assaulting polling officers during voting for the general election in Lucknow on May 2, 1996. Raj Babbar, however, got interim bail and will challenge the MP/MLA court order in the sessions court. Babbar was present in court when the verdict was pronounced. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 6,500 on him.
