LMC set to bring cats under licensing rules, fines proposed

For the first time, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has decided to impose a license fee on pet cats and fine owners who fail to register them. The civic body cleared the proposal in its executive committee meeting on Saturday and will place it before the LMC house for final approval. Cat owners will have to pay ₹ 500 as a license fee (Sourced)

LMC animal welfare officer Abhinav Verma said cat owners will have to pay ₹500 as a license fee, while those keeping cats without a license will face a fine of ₹1,000. “Licensing will ensure rabies vaccination for pet cats. Once the proposal gets the final nod, inspections will be carried out and cat owners will be urged to register their pets,” Verma said.

Officials pointed out that cat bites can also spread rabies, similar to dog bites. The initiative supports the World Health Organisation’s goal of eliminating rabies globally by 2030. “Licensing will help ensure every pet cat is vaccinated, reducing the risk of rabies among residents,” an LMC official added.

Currently, the LMC (Licensing, Control and Regulation of Dogs) Bye-law 2003 covers only dogs. With the rising trend of keeping cats as pets, the corporation decided to expand the rule to include them.

LMC move to drop colonial-era term ‘cattle catching’

In another proposal placed before the executive committee, the LMC suggested renaming the cattle catching department as the animal welfare department, stating that the current name does not reflect its full scope of work. Officials said the term cattle catching carries a colonial undertone and does not align with Indian cultural values, where cows are revered.

The department not only catches stray animals but also provides shelter, food, and medical treatment, officials added.

At LMC-run shelters, cows, buffaloes, horses, and mules are provided care and protection. It has also partnered with Humane World For Animals India Foundation for sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs, set up a scientific carcass disposal facility at Mohaan Road, and provides treatment for injured animals.