LMC to regulate food vans operating sans licence

LUCKNOW As many as 1,237 food vans operating in the city without licence would soon be regulated by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation. A proposal to this effect would be discussed in a meeting on Thursday when the revised budget of the civic body will also be passed..

“The proposal is to charge ₹3,600 annually as license fee from these food vans,” said Ashok Singh, chief tax fixation officer, LMC.

Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said, “The proposal will be put up for approval in the LMC House meeting on Thursday. The revised budget of the LMC will also be passed in the meeting. The proposal will be ratified in LMC executive committee meeting on Friday.”

In the current financial year, an expenditure of ₹814.40 crore was proposed in the original budget, which has been increased to ₹952.15 crore in the revised budget.

A proposal for setting up a plant for generating electricity from waste will also be discussed in the LMC House. The civic body is planning to set up a plant to generate 10kw of electricity from solid waste.