LMC unveils people-friendly measures: Boost for cleanliness and infrastructure

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s (LMC) executive committee on Monday approved a proposed budget of ₹4236.63 crore for 2025-26, with major focus on sanitation, waste management, infrastructure and public welfare projects. The proposed expenditure stood at ₹3254.96 crore, with significant allocations for cleaning services, drainage and public lighting maintenance. Mayor Sushma Kharkwal and municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh during the meeting at LMC office in Lucknow on Monday. (HT Photo)

The civic body earmarked ₹330 crore for solid waste management, the largest single allocation, to enhance city-wide cleanliness and garbage disposal. The corporation also set aside ₹130 crore for contractual cleaning services and ₹15 crore for drain cleaning operations to address waterlogging issues during monsoon. To ensure efficient municipal operations, ₹20 crore was allocated for fuel procurement for vehicles, while ₹48 crore would be used for the maintenance and expansion of public lighting systems.

In a welfare-oriented move, the LMC reserved ₹10 lakh to provide free firewood for cremations, benefiting economically weaker sections. This initiative aims to ease the financial burden on underprivileged families during cremation rites.

The proposed budget will now go to the LMC House for final approval and the House will be organised by April, said mayor Sushma Kharkwal.

The corporation expects to generate major revenue from property-related taxes and service fees. House tax remains the primary source of income, contributing ₹683 crore to the total revenue. The LMC also expects ₹130 crore from the sale of municipal houses, ₹4 crore from industrial property tax, and ₹15 crore through parking contracts. Additionally, user charges for various municipal services are projected to bring in ₹100 crore.

The budget also includes several key land allocations for infrastructure development across the city. LMC has allocated 1.500 hectares of barren land in Gram Kanausi for a new sewage treatment plant (STP) and 0.544 hectares of pond area for beautification projects aimed at improving environmental aesthetics and water conservation.

To support women’s welfare, LMC allotted 4.549 hectares of land in gram Kalli Paschim, gram Amausi and gram Amarai village for construction of women’s hostels, providing safe accommodation for working women and students. Under the Amrut 2.0 scheme, 0.395 hectares in gram Madiyav was approved for another STP, strengthening wastewater management capabilities in the city.

In a major step toward combating corruption, LMC allocated 0.485 hectares in gram Kalli Paschim, Sarojini Nagar, for the construction of regional anti-corruption offices and police stations. This move is expected to bolster law enforcement and streamline anti-corruption efforts.

For better waste management, LMC designated 2.529 hectares of land in gram Amausi as an alternative sludge disposal site for Daulatganj STP, ensuring more efficient handling of wastewater byproducts. Additionally, 7.50 acres of land in gram Amausi was allotted for a compressed bio-gas (CBG) industrial unit under the Gobardhan Project, promoting sustainable and eco-friendly energy production.

The approved budget reflects LMC’s commitment to improving public amenities, enhancing urban infrastructure, and ensuring sustainable development while addressing key civic challenges in the city.