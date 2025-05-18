Menu Explore
LMC’s water points, cooling zones to protect citizens from heat

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 18, 2025 11:37 AM IST

The Jalkal department has installed water pots and canopies at major intersections to help pedestrians, daily wage workers, rickshaw pullers, and cyclists.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has arranged clean drinking water facilities outside 25-night shelters and is setting up cooling points across various city zones to prevent heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, dizziness, and heatstroke, an LMC release read.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The Jalkal department has installed water pots and canopies at major intersections to help pedestrians, daily wage workers, rickshaw pullers, and cyclists. Officials are ensuring that these pots are refilled regularly with clean drinking water.

According to Kuldeep Singh, general manager, Jalkal, the department is working round the clock to maintain these water stations and ensure accessibility for the public.

In addition to water arrangements, the corporation has begun establishing cooling points equipped with fans, shade, and chilled water in all city zones. In Zone-1, for instance, a cooling point is being set up at the busy 1090 intersection. These points will also provide oral rehydration salts (ORS), glucose water, and first-aid kits to assist people suffering from heatstroke or dehydration.

Similar arrangements are being extended to all 25-night shelters across the city to maximise coverage.

Officials said the campaign reflects a collaborative and humanitarian effort between the LMC and the Jalkal department, with real-time monitoring to ensure sanitation and water supply at all points. They added that the aim is not just to provide physical relief, but also to reduce health risks during extreme weather conditions.

News / Cities / Lucknow / LMC’s water points, cooling zones to protect citizens from heat
