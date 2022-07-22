‘Local for Global’ initiative to help ODOP articles reach International market
Native products of 75 districts, selected under the one district one product (ODOP) scheme of the state government, will now get global market exposure under the government’s new initiative ‘Local for Global’.
Indian embassies across the globe have been roped in to reach out to the international market.
Soon, the Uttar Pradesh government will organise virtual buyer-seller meetings with businessmen and companies from various countries and entrepreneurs involved in the export of ODOP articles.
For exposure to the international market, the state government will showcase ODOP articles on international platforms such as Dubai Expo and others.
Moreover, participation of exporting units of the state was being ensured in the proposed India International Hospitality Expo 2022, said the state government on Friday.
Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, MSME, Export Promotion, Khadi and Village Industry, said, “The state government has been working relentlessly to ensure international exposure to local businesses. Efforts are being made to increase the international presence of the ODOP articles.”
“To achieve the target of doubling export in the next five years a strategy is being prepared for ODOP products keeping in mind the potential international markets,” he pointed out. The ‘Niryaat Sarathi’ application developed by the state government will help provide relevant information related to the export. The state government has already signed MoUs with leading e-commerce companies like Walmart, Amazon, and Flipkart for selling ODOP articles.
-
18 IPS officers in U.P. get new postings after elevation to DIG rank
The U.P. government gave new postings to 18 IPS officers on Thursday night after promoting them to the rank of deputy inspector general. As per the transfer list, superintendent of police of State Crime Records Bureau Sabha Raj and SP Special Enquiry Cell Swami Prasad have been promoted to DIG rank at the same place. SP Intelligence headquarters Lallan Singh and SP Training Directorate Mahendra Yadav have been elevated as DIG at the same place.
-
Robbers steal jewellery worth ₹41 lakh from shop in Thane
Several persons made a hole into the rear wall of a jewellery shop in Thane and stole ornaments worth ₹41 lakh. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The robbers escaped with 652 grams of gold and 40 kilograms silver from Kuber jewellery shop in Shastri Nagar in Vartak Nagar, Thane. The shop manager, Narayan Gopilal Rathod, received a call from locals, informing him about the break-in.
-
₹40 lakh looted from private firm office in Agra
In a sensational daylight robbery, four unidentified miscreants looted cash worth Rs 40 lakh from the office of a private firm located in congested Tiwari Gali of Rawatpada area in Agra on Friday after holding the staff on gunpoint, police said. Additional director general Agra zone Rajeev Krishna added that police teams have been constituted and search was on for criminals. “The CCTV footages are being attained and some people are being questioned,” he said.
-
CBSE results: Students of Patna region performs better than last year
The Central Board for Secondary Education on Friday declared the results of Class 10 and 12, in which students from various schools of Bihar passed with flying colours, said a CBSE official. In Bihar alone, altogether 55,969 students had appeared in the exam, of which, 18,774 girls and 31,855 boys cleared the exam. As many as 1,61,861 students appeared in the exam from Bihar, of which 98.20 % of students cleared the exam, CBSE said.
-
Prez poll: 8 MLAs in Bihar cross-vote, BJP ‘thanks’ RJD members
At least eight MLAs of opposition parties in Bihar cross-voted in favour of the NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election, a comparison of party-wise tally in the state assembly and the votes polled by the two contestants in the fray shows. In Bihar assembly, the ruling coalition has 127 MLAs. The BJP has 77, JD(U) 45, HAM (S) four and one Independent.
