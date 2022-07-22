‘Local for Global’ initiative to help ODOP articles reach International market

Native products of 75 districts, selected under the one district one product (ODOP) scheme of the state government, will now get global market exposure under the government’s new initiative ‘Local for Global’.

Indian embassies across the globe have been roped in to reach out to the international market.

Soon, the Uttar Pradesh government will organise virtual buyer-seller meetings with businessmen and companies from various countries and entrepreneurs involved in the export of ODOP articles.

For exposure to the international market, the state government will showcase ODOP articles on international platforms such as Dubai Expo and others.

Moreover, participation of exporting units of the state was being ensured in the proposed India International Hospitality Expo 2022, said the state government on Friday.

Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, MSME, Export Promotion, Khadi and Village Industry, said, “The state government has been working relentlessly to ensure international exposure to local businesses. Efforts are being made to increase the international presence of the ODOP articles.”

“To achieve the target of doubling export in the next five years a strategy is being prepared for ODOP products keeping in mind the potential international markets,” he pointed out. The ‘Niryaat Sarathi’ application developed by the state government will help provide relevant information related to the export. The state government has already signed MoUs with leading e-commerce companies like Walmart, Amazon, and Flipkart for selling ODOP articles.