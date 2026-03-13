LPG: Authorities step up vigil, conduct inspections in Uttar Pradesh

Amid a perception of an LPG shortage, complaints of black marketing and underweight cylinders across Lucknow, the district administration has intensified surveillance of gas agencies and initiated inspections to check supply irregularities. People outside a gas agency in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Three teams from the district administration along with three teams from oil companies — Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum — have been deployed to survey stocks at LPG agencies across the district. Officials said the exercise aims to ensure adequate supply and curb alleged diversion and black marketing of cylinders.

Lucknow district magistrate Vishakh G visited the Mamta Gas Agency operated by Bharat Petroleum to review the status of LPG supply and distribution in the district. During the inspection, he assessed the booking process, daily supply levels and delivery mechanism to ensure consumers receive cylinders on time.

Officials at the agency informed the district magistrate that they currently receive around 700 to 800 LPG bookings daily, which are delivered according to booking priority and schedule. He checked the delivery book.

During the visit, the district magistrate also interacted with customers at the agency and reassured them that the supply chain for domestic LPG cylinders is running smoothly. He said there is no need for panic buying, adding that available stocks are sufficient to meet current demand.

Vishakh G said that the domestic LPG cylinder booking and delivery will continue to follow the 25-day refill cycle.

Additional district magistrate (Civil Supplies) Jyoti Gautam said, “Black marketeering of LPG cylinders will not be allowed. Teams will conduct surprise inspections in different areas and details are being collected for raids.” According to the administration, oil companies supplied around 41,000 domestic cylinders in the district on Thursday to ease the shortage. Teams inspected several agencies.

Food vendors scale down operations

The shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has hit small restaurants and street food vendors the hardest. Nearly 50% of the 160 roadside stalls have temporarily shut down due to the shortage in the city’s popular food hub, Chatori Gali.

Vendors who remain open have reduced their menus to manage with the available fuel.

‘Delays’ in delivery

Several residents have also complained about delays in the delivery of domestic cylinders. Ansar, a resident of Daliganj, said he had booked a cylinder before Holi, but had not received it even by Thursday afternoon despite assurances from the agency.

Gas ‘cutting’

Consumers have also alleged that a “gas cutting” racket has gained momentum amid the shortage. Aman, a Daliganj resident, claimed that delivery personnel siphon off two to three kilogram of gas from cylinders before delivering them to households. According to residents, the extracted gas is transferred into empty cylinders using special equipment and later sold at inflated rates in the market.

‘Supply improving’

Jagdish Raj, president of the All India LPG Distributors Association (UP chapter), claimed the supply situation had improved compared to earlier in the week.

“Conditions are better today (Thursday) than yesterday (Wednesday) and cylinders booked up to March 10 are being delivered,” he said.

However, some consumers continued to face technical glitches while booking cylinders online.