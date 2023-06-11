LU inks pact with Google, Meta to establish Bharat Lab

The Lucknow University has announced a collaboration with technology giants Google and Meta (formerly Facebook) to establish The Bharat Lab. The signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) marks a significant milestone in the university’s efforts to gain insights into consumer behaviour in tier 2 and tier 3 towns and cities across India, collectively known as Bharat. The LU campus in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

The Bharat Lab aims to bring together corporate entities, including Google and Meta, to gather valuable data and statistics on the aspirations and consumption patterns of consumers, particularly those from India. Leveraging the expertise and resources of these technology giants, the initiative will delve into various aspects of consumer insights, said Durgesh Srivastava, LU spokesperson.

Google’s vast repertoire, encompassing online advertising, search engine technology, cloud computing, e-commerce, and consumer electronics databases, will be explored to gain in-depth understanding and insights into India.

Similarly, Meta’s popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp will serve as valuable sources for understanding the hopes, desires, and motivations of Gen Zers, who are representative of Bharat, according to a press release issued by Lucknow University.

This unique collaboration between academia and corporate entities will provide extensive information on consumers, enabling the analysis and review of data to design and develop more effective and efficient products, services, and brand-building strategies. By bridging the gap between academia and industry, The Bharat Lab aims to create a symbiotic relationship that benefits both the university and the corporate partners.

Prof. Alok Kumar Rai, vice-chancellor, Lucknow University, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “The establishment of The Bharat Lab signifies a significant step towards understanding and catering to the needs of consumers from Bharat. We are grateful to Google and Meta for their support in this endeavour, and we are confident that this partnership will pave the way for groundbreaking insights and innovations.”

This type of study and the work to be done on it is very necessary to make India a 5-trillion-dollar economy and to reach the category of developed nation by 2047.

The Bharat Lab is set to become a hub for research, data analysis, and collaboration, enabling academia and industry to work together in a mutually beneficial manner. This initiative aligns with the university’s commitment to stay at the forefront of knowledge and leverage cutting-edge technology to address the evolving needs of society.