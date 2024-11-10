LU professors endorse AI use with caution for students

With assignment deadlines and semester exams approaching at Lucknow University, faculty members have offered guidance on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in academics. In response to queries from Hindustan Times, professors and department heads encouraged students to explore new technologies but warned against over-reliance on AI. Prof Maitrayee Priyadarshini, HoD English department also said that one needs to be selective of the information they use from AI generated sources. (File photo)

Dean of academics, prof Geetanjali Mishra, shared that while AI can be helpful for refining language or checking grammar, students often misuse it by copying assignments directly. She said that assignments are intended to promote learning, and excessive use of AI can hinder this process, leading to dependency.

“Even if they are using AI they must check the references and use the tool mindfully and get the final work done using their brain. They can use it for enhancing their language and for spell checks and grammar checks but excessive use of AI would make them completely dependent on technology,” said Mishra.

Dean of arts, prof Arvind Mohan, echoed similar concerns, stating that assignments are given to help students acquire skills, and relying on AI during this phase compromises their development. “There is no substitute to hard work and regular practice. It would be more beneficial to students than studying with AI on the last night before the examination,” said Mohan.

Prof DR Sahu, head of sociology, cautioned that AI dependency is diminishing students’ creativity and innovation. While AI tools can provide assistance, Sahu urged students to avoid becoming “slaves to technology” and to retain a hands-on approach to their studies.

HoD Geology, prof Dhruvsen Singh, said that the assignments are given so that the students get in-depth theoretical knowledge of their subjects and AI is not a better way to learn Earth sciences than stepping out in nature.

Highlighting AI’s limitations in research accuracy, prof Mukul Srivastava, head of journalism and mass communication, warned that AI tools might offer outdated or incorrect references. “Thorough research on references provided by AI tools is important before quoting them anywhere. One should still consider studying from other sources like books and credible websites than studying from AI applications which are not updated regularly,” advised Srivastava.

