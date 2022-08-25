LU students stage protest against police
A group of students locked the main gate at 8 am and staged a sit-in, alleging that outsiders entered the campus and created ruckus a few days ago, but the police were now harassing them. The main reason for the protest was the assault on the students by some outside elements in the law hostel on August 18.
Lucknow Students locked the administrative block of Lucknow University Second Campus, Jankipuram and staged a demonstration against Lucknow Police on Wednesday. They alleged that the police unnecessarily troubled them.
A group of students locked the main gate at 8 am and staged a sit-in, alleging that outsiders entered the campus and created ruckus a few days ago, but the police were now harassing them. The main reason for the protest was the assault on the students by some outside elements in the law hostel on August 18.
In that connection, the police had picked up the mess owner who with the help of university students beat up the trouble makers. The university students alleged that police were now threatening to register FIR against them.
Proctor in charge LU Second Campus Mohd Ahmad said the students were upset as police entered their hostel recently at late night, without informing university authorities. He said the university had asked the police not to enter the hostel without informing the provost. After this, students stopped the protest at around 3.30 pm.
DCP North Qasim Abidi said the students were asked to share details about cases that they said were fake. He said they had been assured the matter would be looked into.
Another police official said, “A couple of days ago, three people snatched some money from a passer-by and ran inside the university. An FIR regarding the matter was lodged. We will not cause harm to any innocent student of the university. We will take action only if any named complaint is lodged.”
PG entrance test
Lucknow University Postgraduate Entrance Test for the session 2022-23 will be held on the campus from September 10 to 17.
Since the last date for submission of Masters’ form is August 30, the subject wise exam schedule will be released on September 3.
The centre of examination will be in the main and second campus of Lucknow University.
Candidates may download the admit card from the university website with their login ID from September 6.
-
Mumbai to be free from asphalt roads in 2 years
The state government on Wednesday announced that the 1,200 km of asphalt roads in the city would be converted into concrete roads in the next two years. Participating in a debate on infrastructure projects in the assembly, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also set a three-month deadline to float tenders for Dharavi redevelopment. Fadnavis said that the financial capital has 1,900 km of concrete roads while 1,200 km of roads are made of asphalt.
-
NRI woman’s teen caretaker steals diamond earrings worth ₹2.5 crore
Mumbai: A 19-year-old caretaker was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing diamond earrings worth ₹2.5 crore from a plush jewellery showroom in Andheri West on Tuesday evening. The police are probing whether the employers of the a 77-year-old woman and her 47-year-old son, caretaker Brijesh Baraiyya, who is partially paralysed, are involved in the crime. Both the employers are British nationals and present with the caretaker Brijesh Baraiyya at the jewellery shop.
-
AU to launch foundation course in Urdu for students of other languages
In an initiative to allow students studying Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian at Allahabad University to study Urdu, the department of Urdu at AU is gearing up to introduce a new foundation course as part of a four-year BA (Urdu) course. Under the new National Education Policy-2020, the four-year undergraduate course will start from the academic session 2023-24 in AU.
-
Man arrested for duping over 400 in insurance fraud
Gurugram: The police on Tuesday arrested a member of an insurance fraud gang that has allegedly duped about 440 people across the country, including some from Gurugram and Delhi. The suspect, Rahul Kumar, 26, was arrested from Neb Sarai in Delhi's Saket and confessed that he and his associates were active from the last two and half years and operated from Delhi, the police said.
-
Debate competition kicks off at St John’s School in Chandigarh
The third edition of St John's All-India/ International debate was inaugurated on Wednesday by director of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Dr Vivek Lal. Dr Lal expressed happiness that St John's was organising a debate at an international level which gives students an excellent platform to hone their debating skills. In another round, the young debaters were shows videos and they had to propose the topic themselves.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics